Bill to rewrite Indigenous rights brings tens of thousands of protesters to New Zealand's parliament

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders rallied before parliament on Tuesday in one of the country's largest ever protests to oppose a bill that opponents say seeks to dilute the rights of Maori and threatens to set race relations back decades.
Massive crowds estimated by police at 35,000 gathered at parliament where the Treaty Principles Bill was introduced earlier this month by legislators who want to reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty signed between the British and Indigenous Maori.
The libertarian ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition government, is seeking to enshrine a narrower interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi that it says discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens.
While the bill lacks enough support to pass, critics see in it a desire to reverse decades of policies that aimed to empower Maori, who make up around 20% of the 5.3 million population and are over-represented in measures of social disadvantage.
Tens of thousands began chanting "kill the bill" when ACT leader David Seymour stepped out of parliament before the crowd.
"I'm here for my grandchildren, my children and for their children", said Hoana Hadfield from Wellington, who was marching in a protest for the first time.
"I think it's important that we keep our kaupapa which is our values as Maori and our culture and its a real big thing for us to have cultural identity."
Some people in the crowd were dressed in traditional attire with feathered headgear and cloaks and carried traditional Maori weapons, while others wore t-shirts emblazoned with Toitu te Tiriti (Honor the Treaty).
The protest was preceded by a nine-day march, or hikoi, that began in the country's far north, with thousands joining rallies in towns and cities as marchers travelled south on foot and in cars to Wellington.
First signed in 1840 between the British Crown and more than 500 Indigenous Maori chiefs, the Treaty lays down how the two parties agreed to govern.
The interpretation of clauses in the document still guides legislation and policy today, with rulings by the courts and a separate Maori tribunal expanding Maori rights and privileges over the decades.
ACT's coalition partners, the National Party and New Zealand First, agreed to support the legislation through the first of three readings but both have said they will not support it to become legislation.
A small number of politicians from the governing National Party will be available to meet with hikoi leaders, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is still deciding how to engage, a spokesman for the government said.
Abby Collier, 42, had travelled six hours from her home in Tairawhiti to participate in Tuesday's protest. She said she was supporting the movement because she believed unity was important.
"We are coming from across the country and showing our babies we can have a positive impact through kindness," Collier said.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Ricky Kaminski13
Good luck with all that New Zealand. Maori rights and privileges and the road forward. Those who believe that the goal should be to reign in the entitlement and aim to treat ALL New Zealanders equally under the law will be branded as far-right extremists and racists ( the usual mush), even though it is the other side threatening a civil war if 'their special rights' are even questioned. Those hakas and face tattoos can be very powerful. Hope New Zealand can have the difficult discussions in a spirit of mutual respect and goodwill and come to an arrangement and agreement where everyone can feel happy. Easier said than done in these uncompromising political times. If anyone can do it though, New Zealand can.
Jay
Using the Treaty of Waitangi as a basis for modern policies that favor one racial group over others is deeply problematic. It creates a two-tiered system where rights and privileges are determined by ancestry, not citizenship. This is not justice - it’s a recipe for resentment and division. This is exactly the same reason why the "YES" campaign in Australia was soundly told to pipe down by the vast majority of the voting public.
The claim that New Zealand must prioritize Indigenous rights to rectify any alleged historical wrongdoings ignores the fact that no one alive today was party to those events. Generations of New Zealanders, both Māori and non-Māori, have built a shared future together. Policies that perpetuate racial distinctions only serve to reopen old wounds and foster inequality.