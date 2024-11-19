 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People gather ahead of a march to the parliament in protest of the Treaty Principles Bill, in Wellington
People gather ahead of a march to the parliament in protest of the Treaty Principles Bill, in Wellington, New Zealand, November 19, 2024. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer Image: Reuters/Lucy Craymer
world

Bill to rewrite Indigenous rights brings tens of thousands of protesters to New Zealand's parliament

2 Comments
By Lucy Craymer and Lewis Jackson
WELLINGTON

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders rallied before parliament on Tuesday in one of the country's largest ever protests to oppose a bill that opponents say seeks to dilute the rights of Maori and threatens to set race relations back decades.

Massive crowds estimated by police at 35,000 gathered at parliament where the Treaty Principles Bill was introduced earlier this month by legislators who want to reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty signed between the British and Indigenous Maori.

The libertarian ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition government, is seeking to enshrine a narrower interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi that it says discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens.

While the bill lacks enough support to pass, critics see in it a desire to reverse decades of policies that aimed to empower Maori, who make up around 20% of the 5.3 million population and are over-represented in measures of social disadvantage.

Tens of thousands began chanting "kill the bill" when ACT leader David Seymour stepped out of parliament before the crowd.

"I'm here for my grandchildren, my children and for their children", said Hoana Hadfield from Wellington, who was marching in a protest for the first time.

"I think it's important that we keep our kaupapa which is our values as Maori and our culture and its a real big thing for us to have cultural identity."

Some people in the crowd were dressed in traditional attire with feathered headgear and cloaks and carried traditional Maori weapons, while others wore t-shirts emblazoned with Toitu te Tiriti (Honor the Treaty).

The protest was preceded by a nine-day march, or hikoi, that began in the country's far north, with thousands joining rallies in towns and cities as marchers travelled south on foot and in cars to Wellington.

First signed in 1840 between the British Crown and more than 500 Indigenous Maori chiefs, the Treaty lays down how the two parties agreed to govern.

The interpretation of clauses in the document still guides legislation and policy today, with rulings by the courts and a separate Maori tribunal expanding Maori rights and privileges over the decades.

ACT's coalition partners, the National Party and New Zealand First, agreed to support the legislation through the first of three readings but both have said they will not support it to become legislation.

A small number of politicians from the governing National Party will be available to meet with hikoi leaders, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is still deciding how to engage, a spokesman for the government said.

Abby Collier, 42, had travelled six hours from her home in Tairawhiti to participate in Tuesday's protest. She said she was supporting the movement because she believed unity was important.

"We are coming from across the country and showing our babies we can have a positive impact through kindness," Collier said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck with all that New Zealand. Maori rights and privileges and the road forward. Those who believe that the goal should be to reign in the entitlement and aim to treat ALL New Zealanders equally under the law will be branded as far-right extremists and racists ( the usual mush), even though it is the other side threatening a civil war if 'their special rights' are even questioned. Those hakas and face tattoos can be very powerful. Hope New Zealand can have the difficult discussions in a spirit of mutual respect and goodwill and come to an arrangement and agreement where everyone can feel happy. Easier said than done in these uncompromising political times. If anyone can do it though, New Zealand can.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Using the Treaty of Waitangi as a basis for modern policies that favor one racial group over others is deeply problematic. It creates a two-tiered system where rights and privileges are determined by ancestry, not citizenship. This is not justice - it’s a recipe for resentment and division. This is exactly the same reason why the "YES" campaign in Australia was soundly told to pipe down by the vast majority of the voting public.

The claim that New Zealand must prioritize Indigenous rights to rectify any alleged historical wrongdoings ignores the fact that no one alive today was party to those events. Generations of New Zealanders, both Māori and non-Māori, have built a shared future together. Policies that perpetuate racial distinctions only serve to reopen old wounds and foster inequality.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog