 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Highly pathogenic avian influenza hits Australian duck farm

0 Comments
CANBERRA

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found on a duck farm near Melbourne close to five poultry farms where the virus had already spread, the government of Australia's Victoria state said.

The duck farm was within a quarantine zone set up around other affected facilities and the government said its infection was not a surprise.

Authorities are trying to contain outbreaks of two strains of bird flu near Melbourne, an H7N3 strain on four poultry farms and the duck farm and an H7N9 type on a poultry farm about 130 kms to the southwest.

Neither strain is the H5N1 type that has infected billions of wild and farmed animals globally, upsetting food supply chains and raising fears of human transmission.

"Tests have confirmed the high pathogenicity H7N3 strain at a commercial duck farm," Victoria's agriculture department said in a statement. "All ducks at the property will be humanely disposed of under veterinary supervision, consistent with national policies and the site will be cleaned and cleared of the infection."

Around a million of Australia's 21-22 million egg-laying chickens have been or will be killed at affected farms to contain the virus, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said this week.

The country's second-biggest supermarket chain, Coles, imposed a two carton per customer limit on egg purchases at most stores this week but other retailers have not followed suit.

Industry body Eggs Australia said the outbreaks were causing disruption to supply but there was no overall shortage of eggs.

"People can be confident that we've got this in hand," Watt said.

Before the latest cases, Australia saw nine outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 1976, all of which were contained and eradicated, according to the government.

Authorities say duck and chicken eggs and meat remain safe to eat.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel