 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bird Flu
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP)
world

Bird flu is confirmed in hospitalized Canadian teen

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed bird flu in a British Columbia teen and said the virus was related to a poultry outbreak in the province.

Initial testing had indicated the teenager's infection was from bird flu and was confirmed in further testing, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement.

The teen has been hospitalized in Vancouver since Friday and was reported in critical condition on Tuesday.

It’s not clear how the teenager picked up the virus, which has been detected recently in wild birds and poultry in the province, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said Tuesday. The teen is not known to have any contact with infected animals, she said.

Henry said the teen was healthy before developing symptoms more than a week ago — initially eye redness, cough and fever.

H5N1 bird flu has beem spreading widely in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry, cows and a number of other animals. This year, 46 people in the U.S. — mostly farmworkers — have tested positive with mostly mild symptoms.

In Canada, about three dozen people who had been in contact with the teen were tested. None had evidence of infection, Henry said.

Officials are trying to figure out how the teen was infected, although Henry said that may never be determined. In British Columbia, the virus has been detected in poultry, wild birds and some small animals. Bird flu has not been found in dairy cows in the province.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo