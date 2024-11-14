 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Belgium November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman Image: Reuters/Yves Herman
world

Blinken, in Brussels, pledges to shore up Ukraine support ahead of Trump transition

By Simon Lewis
BRUSSELS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO on Wednesday that the Biden administration would bolster its support for Ukraine in the few months before Donald Trump's return as president and would try to strengthen the alliance in that time.

Meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Blinken also said the deployment of North Korean troops to help Russia in the Ukraine war "demands and will get a firm response".

President-elect Trump, who has questioned U.S. military support for Ukraine, says he will quickly end Russia's war without saying how, raising concern among U.S. allies he could try to force Kyiv to accept peace on Moscow's terms. Biden leaves office on Jan. 20.

Blinken said after meeting Rutte at the alliance’s headquarters that they had discussed ongoing support for Ukraine, where Russian forces have been making gains on the eastern front lines, and the work NATO must do strengthen its defence industrial base.

The outgoing U.S. administration would "continue to shore up everything we're doing for Ukraine" to ensure it can fight effectively next year or negotiate peace with Russia from a position of strength, he said.

Biden will "use every day to continue to do what we have done these last four years, which is strengthen this alliance," Blinken said, adding that Biden officials were working to deliver all the aid approved by the U.S. Congress for Ukraine before leaving office.

Meeting Blinken in Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the war was at a critical moment and called for "strength" rather than "appeasement" toward Russia.

"Ukraine’s defence cannot be put on hold and wait... We need to speed up all critical decisions," he said.

Speaking about the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia, Blinken told reporters Moscow's relationship with Pyongyang was a "two-way street," and there was "deep concern about what Russia is or may be doing to strengthen North Korea's capacity" including its nuclear capacity.

Blinken was also meeting NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli, top EU officials and British foreign secretary David Lammy in Brussels on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

