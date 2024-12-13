Blinken meets Erdogan as forces backed by U.S., Turkey clash in Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) is greeted by Turkey's Director General of Protocol Cemil Miroglu upon arrival at Turkey's Ankara Esenboga Airport on December 12, 2024. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Pool via REUTERS

By Huseyin Hayatsever and Simon Lewis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Thursday for talks focused on a critical aspect of establishing stability in Syria: clashes in the north of the country between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels.

Blinken met President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport after visiting Jordan on his first trip to the region since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government was ousted on Sunday.

The Turkish presidency shared a photo from Erdogan's meeting with Blinken in a post on X, but did not share details about the talks.

Blinken will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

NATO allies Washington and Ankara supported Syrian rebels during the 13-year civil war, but their interests notably clashed when it came to one of the rebel factions - the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The SDF is the main ally in a U.S. coalition against Islamic State militants. It is spearheaded by the People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara sees as an extension of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that it outlaws and that have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.

Before arriving in Ankara, Blinken said the PKK is an "enduring threat" to Turkey.

"At the same time ... we want to avoid sparking any kinds of additional conflicts inside of Syria at a time when we want to see this transition to an interim government and to a better way forward," he said.

Syria is expected to top the agenda of Blinken's talks, a Turkish official said on condition of anonymity, adding Ankara is ready to support Syria as a safe and stable place governed by an inclusive government.

Earlier this week, Turkish-backed forces seized the northern city of Manbij from the U.S.-backed SDF, which then headed east of the Euphrates River. A Syrian opposition source told Reuters the U.S. and Turkey had reached an agreement on the withdrawal.

A Turkish defence ministry official said on Thursday the advance on Manbij aimed to "clear terrorism".

The official warned about unspecified efforts to provide cover for the PKK by flagging risks related to Islamic State, adding that Ankara has told Washington that one terrorist group cannot be used to eliminate another.

Blinken said on Monday that Islamic State will try to use this period to re-establish capabilities in Syria, but the United States is determined not to let that happen.

Some SDF fighters also withdrew from Tel Refaat and parts of Aleppo to the west in the early days of the lightning rebel offensive that swept south across the country.

Turkey also directly targeted the YPG in recent days with its intelligence agency destroying 12 trucks loaded with missiles and heavy weapons in northeast Syria.

