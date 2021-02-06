Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Photo: AFP
world

Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Beijing on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong in the first conversation between top officials of the two powers since President Joe Biden took office.

"I made clear the U.S. will defend our national interests, stand up for our democratic values, and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system," Blinken said on Twitter of his call with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi.

Blinken told Yang that the United States "will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong," a State Department statement said of the call, which took place on Friday Washington time.

Blinken also "pressed China to join the international in condemning the military coup in Burma," it said.

The top U.S. diplomat said the United States would hold Beijing "accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, and its undermining of the rules-based international system."

The tough tone comes after Blinken in his confirmation hearing said he would continue former president Donald Trump's tougher approach to China in a rare point of agreement between the two administrations.

Blinken has said he agrees with a determination by the State Department under Trump that Beijing is carrying out genocide in the western region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people have been rounded up in camps.

Beijing has also ramped up a crackdown in Hong Kong, arresting leading activists, after imposing a new law against subversion following major protests in the financial hub to which it had guaranteed a separate system.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good opening phone call by Mr. Blinken. His family history means he will not be inclined to conveniently ignore genocides. I hope in the future he brings some attention to what is going on in Inner Mongolia.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The west have to come down on China over the Uighurs, one of the worse atrocities that can't be ignored with like "business as usual!"

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oooh ... "presses", in other words politely asks but does nothing.

It's free pass time for China and they know it.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Oooh ... "presses", in other words politely asks but does nothing.

Yes, much better they nuke them instead, right?

Putin would definitely appreciate that don't you think komrade?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oooh ... "presses", in other words politely asks but does nothing.

It's free pass time for China and they know it.

What should be done? Be specific.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How about starting closer to home by pressing American companies like Apple, Nike and Patagonia to stop using slave labour in Xinjiang?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

