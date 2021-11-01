Blinken raises concerns about Taiwan with China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world's two largest economies doesn't veer into open conflicts.
Senior State Department officials described the conversations as candid, constructive and productive, saying that Blinken was clear about U.S. concerns during the roughly hourlong meeting. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the exchanges.
One of the U.S. goals is to maintain an open line of communication with China and set a virtual meeting later this year between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Blinken said at the meeting that China has increased tensions with regard to Taiwan and that America wants to continue its “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. During China's National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems. Biden alarmed China shortly after by saying that the U.S. has a firm commitment to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack.
Asked in a CNN town hall whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense, Biden said, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.” U.S. officials immediately moved to clarify that there had been no change to U.S. posture toward Taiwan.
China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. The U.S. cut formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing. The U.S. does not openly contest China’s claim to Taiwan, but is committed by law to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats toward it as matters of grave concern.
Blinken noted that the G-20 summit is being followed by the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, saying that the U.S. expects China to curbs its greenhouse gas emissions as a responsible global power for the good of the world.
Trade issues did not come up in any detail, as the conversation largely stayed in the political realm. Nor was China's recent test launching of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile discussed by the two leaders.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
20 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
So much for the “conservative” narrative that Biden is weak in China.
bass4funk
Given Blinken’s recent and overall history, I would have doubts and be scared out of my wits as well. We shall see. This administration promised a lot and failed on so much, trust but always have a contingency plan.
ulysses
China needs to be given a stern talking to, they are getting a bit too frisky for their own good.
Regarding trade, it’s time to look beyond China, Xi is inward looking and ants China to be another N.Korea, that’s the only way he can stay in power forever!!!
>
ulysses
Totally agree, the GOP is scared witless and have good reason to be. A coherent policy is what scares them the most!!!
bass4funk
It has nothing to do with the GOP or Trump. Biden is the president and given his recent history and the fact that China is now taking advantage of the situation, a stern talking is not going to do anything, so I don’t blame any of these world leaders for being scared and having doubts.
ulysses
When a GOP person says he’s scared of President Biden, there’s only one way of interpreting it.
How exactly is China taking advantage, Xi is scared to even travel overseas now. Unlike under the former guy when his power and reach was growing.
Alex
Right. And who would do that? The current administration has already tried and failed.
ulysses
Why is Xi scared of traveling overseas?? Seems like it’s working!!!
Alex
And you got this "insight" from...?
Iron Lad
@ Alex
He's kinda right. Xi hasn't joined any overseas meeting recently, BRIC, SCO, ASEAN, UN, COP26.
It's recorded videos, all the time.
bass4funk
Not the GOP, our European Allies.
to even answer that question is exactly to my point why the European leaders are worried.
zichi
Not viewed or read any concerns from the European leaders.
ulysses
News from the free press in democracies, not the CCP propaganda!!!
ulysses
European Allies in the US?
The GOP is worried, how does that affect the European allies?
bass4funk
Exactly.
Really?
https://www.faceofmalawi.com/2021/09/21/eu-leaders-accuse-biden-of-disloyalty-to-us-allies/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/u-k-french-german-leaders-blast-biden-over-afghanistan-we-thought-america-was-back/ar-AANvFQw
https://asiatimes.com/2021/09/broken-us-leadership-a-specter-haunting-europe/
Yeah, they’re deeply worried.
lincolnman
Thank goodness we now have a President that says this about XI: "Chinese president Xi Jinping 'doesn't have a democratic bone' in his body"....."The Chinese leader is an autocrat in the same vein as Vladimir Putin"....
https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-china-idAFKBN2BH2ZE
Instead of one that said things like this: "Terrific working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country"....“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/15/trump-china-coronavirus-188736
zichi
Talking is what diplomats do. Generals make wars.
zichi
The Face of Malawi is an African media and not European.
European allies were disappointed by the sudden withdraw of American troops from Afghanistan without consulting with them. But that concern does not include China.
The Asia Times
"In June, French President Emmanuel Macron argued against a NATO hardline on China. He reminded Biden that the group is an Atlantic, not Pacific, alliance."
Attilathehungry
Wow. Blinkers "raised concern" with China. Xi must be having difficulty sleeping at night.
ulysses
ROFL, this is why putin and xi love the GOP.
Their supporters will back CCP over their own country!!!