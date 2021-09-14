Blinken tells irate Congress the U.S. was ready on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday insisted that the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios in Afghanistan as irate lawmakers accused the White House of presiding over a historic disaster.
The famously even-tempered U.S. diplomat is facing two days of grilling by congressional committees, the first opportunity by lawmakers to directly challenge President Joe Biden's administration over his end to the 20-year war that brought a swift victory to the Taliban.
Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration was "intensely focused" on the safety of Americans and had been "constantly assessing" the staying power of the Western-backed government.
"Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained," Blinken said. "Nonetheless, we planned and exercised a wide range of contingencies."
"The evacuation itself was an extraordinary effort -- under the most difficult conditions imaginable -- by our diplomats, by our military, by our intelligence professionals."
Blinken said that prior planning made it possible to draw down the embassy within 48 hours, and secure the airport and start evacuations within 72 hours.
The United States and its allies ultimately evacuated 124,000 people out of Afghanistan, one of the largest airlifts in history.
The administration says only around 100 U.S. citizens remain and that all had been contacted repeatedly by U.S. diplomats, with some leaving after the withdrawal in line with promises by the Taliban.
Lawmakers of the rival Republican party, seeing a vulnerability for Biden, have portrayed the operation as chaotic and accused the president of abandoning Americans to the fate of the Taliban.
"This was an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions," said Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the committee.
"I never thought in my lifetime that I would see an unconditional surrender to the Taliban," he said.
Former president Donald Trump had agreed in February 2020 to the withdrawal and Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo met the Taliban to finalize the deal, which however set conditions for U.S. forces to leave.
"We inherited a deadline; we did not inherit a plan," Blinken said.
But McCaul accused the Biden administration of ignoring US generals and intelligence and accused the United States of a "betrayal" of its Afghan allies.
He pointed out that the Taliban's caretaker government includes figures wanted by the United States including the new interim interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, whose arrest is sought by Washington on terrorism allegations.
"We are now at the mercy of the Taliban's reign of terror," McCaul said, warning of a "dark veil of sharia law" as the Taliban reinstitute their draconian treatment of women.
Blinken said the Taliban had violated terms of Trump's deal but that Biden faced a choice of carrying out a pullout or sending "substantially more" U.S. troops into harm's way, perpetuating America's longest war.
"There's no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining," Blinken said.
"If 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment and training did not suffice, why would another year, another five, another 10?"
Representative Gregory Meeks, the Democrat who led the committee, accused Republicans of having been silent when Trump and Pompeo pursued the same policies on Afghanistan.
"Disentangling ourselves from Afghanistan was never going to be easy," Meeks said.
"I would welcome hearing what exactly a smooth withdrawal from a messy, chaotic 20-year war looks like," he said. "I don't believe one exists."© 2021 AFP
Skeptical
“It was the pace of it that surprised us and I don’t think we realised quite what the Taliban were up to,” he admitted. “They weren’t really fighting for the cities they eventually captured, they were negotiating for them, and I think you’ll find a lot of money changed hands as they managed to buy off those who might have fought them.”
UK's Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter to the BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/taliban-afghanistan-nick-carter-army-b1914545.html
zichi
Americans feel the hurt of a 20-year war. The hurt of defeat by the Taliban and the chaotic Kabul exit. All of that hurt is poured onto Biden, even though he has only been president for 8 months. He promised to bring the troops home, and he achieved that.
The evacuations could have been done better, maybe in the snow of the winter and from the Bagram Airfield. But the end result, a Taliban takeover would have still happened.
Sharia law and western democracy can not co-exist.
The Taliban made promises but they are now killing people.
Laguna
Oh, please. If, after 20 years, the Kabul regime could crumble so quickly, that was no fault of Biden - that was the fault of the mission to begin with.
Mike Dashler
You all make excuses for Biden as if he had no idea we were at war in Afghanistan before he became President; as if he had never received an intelligence brief, or had no pre-existing knowledge of the situation. I get it that he had only been President for eight months before this happened, but if memory serves me correctly, he was a sitting U.S. Senator when the war began and was the VPOTUS for eight years of wartime. He had plenty of time to back out of the timeline he inherited from Trump. Blaming everything on Trump isn't going to solve Biden's problems, isn't going to get America behind him, and definitely isn't going to help any of the Americans we left behind.
PTownsend
And Trump once again appealed to his neo-Confederate white nationalist base claiming Robert E. Lee would have won in Afghanistan
quercetum
It’s one thing to just drop bombs but another to commit boots on the ground.
ulysses
I guess he forgot he had a voice and a spine in 2020
Well, 2020 does seem a lifetime away, but that’s exactly what the former president did, surrender to the taliban.
Peter Neil
$2.2 trillion spent and about 2,700 US troops killed over 20 years. Defense contractors, as usual, were the biggest winners. Congress loves doling out money to defense contractors in their states.
Now, they'll say that they have to re-arm. Mo money.
Almost 6,000 total Americans killed in 9/11 and Afghanistan over 20 years.
660,000 Americans killed by a virus this year, but let's talk about Afghanistan?
P. Smith
"If 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment and training did not suffice, why would another year, another five, another 10?"
Exactly. No matter the reality, we’ll have people here soon enough blaming Biden for everything, including running out of TP whilst on the can.
zichi
The war was fought on credit payments with repayment due in 2050. With interest, the final cost will be $6.5 trillion.
GdTokyo
True, that.
englisc aspyrgend
While the mission was compromised from the beginning and was never achievable and withdrawal was probably inevitable, the timing and the botched and hurried nature was entirely avoidable and consequent on an insufficiently thought through, hurried political decision. For that Biden will bear the historic blame and the psychological impact both on the US public confidence and the impression of weakness that will be exploited by all the enemies of liberal democracy.
If the USA’s allies covertly if not overtly begin in their heart of heats to harbour doubts as to the USA’s commitments and reliability as a result of this then we will all live in a much less safe world.
kurumazaka
20 years and 3 days ago I stood on East 43rd Street in Midtown and watched Flight 11 scream down the West Side Highway. I enthusiastically supported the invasion and was sickened by the optics of Biden’s withdrawal 20 years later.
that said, I really don’t know that this could have been done “neatly.” Political and Military realities of withdrawal could not be reconciled. All of the strategies to prepare militarily would have undermined the political objective which was to leave a 20 year war and also leave a viable functional Afghanistan.
whooping the Taliban, assuming it could be done, requires not ending the war, folks…
similarly, preemptively getting all of or people, civilian and. Military along with Afghans who worked with us, out of the country before formal turn over, undermines the Afghan government for obvious reasons.
bass4funk
That is correct. Look, literally every Special Ops and people that are now as we speak that are on the ground independently trying to get people out as well as the people left behind that are speaking are beside themselves at how Bad Biden, Blinken executed and bundled this mission. The late John McCain never liked or trusted Blinken, thought the man was a disaster to confirm to any position. The Dems can’t change what people saw. And no matter how the WH tries to twist the narrative, they can’t change what we and the world watch unfold and looking although the Republicans really can’t do anything now, when they retake the House, they can do anything and the Dems this, this is another reason why they’re trying pass as many bills through the Senate at blinding speed because they know they’re on the clock.
Strangerland
The US made a knee-jerk reaction after 9-11, that led to a 20 year boondoggle. Now when they're having to face the repercussions of that knee-jerk reaction, they try to blame it all one one person, dust their hands, and walk away as if all his fault and only his fault. As if their whole nation hadn't done the most American thing ever, and went to war when someone dared do to them what they had been doing to the rest of the world for decades.
Americans - fight or blame, but never accept responsibility.
kurumazaka
And to continue beating this dead horse, it was not Joe Biden who legitimized the Taliban in the eyes of the Afghan population as well as anyone else paying attention.
Blacklabel
well, Blinken ruined the whole liberal story.
liberals- It was Trumps plan, thats why the withdrawal failed!
Blinken testimony today- oops! so it was the Biden plan all along.
kurumazaka
When Trump started US/Taliban negotiations without the “legitimate” Afghan government he told everyone with eyes and ears that the US assumes a Taliban takeover as imminent and inevitable.
and the we wonder why they didn’t “stand and fight” for “their” country
and why we were so unprepared for so sudden a collapse
theFu
I understand a little what Blinken is doing. Sometimes you just have to take it. Don't take any of it personally. That's the role of the top guy. I've had to sit in client meetings and be yelled at. Japanese understand this. Bow a little farther.
Sometimes, there's nothing to be done except to let others say what they are going to say, since Congress isn't actually interested in doing it better. Congress isn't interested in understanding anything. They want to give a 10 minute question, leaving 5 seconds for an answer.
They just want to appear frustrated and blame the other party.
It is all about creating a sound-bite for their re-election campaign advertising. Nothing more.
FizzBit
So 20 years ago it was G. Bush and his war on Terror and the corporate MSM sold it with glee. So, “what is J. Biden and the corporate MSM selling(and censoring) today?” should be the topic today. And NOT the “war on terror” which so many posters don’t seem to understand very well anyway.
bass4funk
As I said, it’s getting harder and harder for this people to shelter this President.
Clayton K. Char
Liar liar pants on fire! Blinken graduated from the school of repeat a lie often enough and people will start to believe that it’s true, even the person telling the lie.
FizzBit
There was nothing knee-jerk about it. The US could not just attack a Iraq first, which was the primary goal. It had to start somewhere else first giving them time to fabricate the evidence then let their corporate MSM sell the fabrication.
Blacklabel
a Democratic congressman actually said that considering they didnt inherit a plan, things went pretty well.
So two questions: Why does Biden expect to inherit everything, even after 9 months after being on the job, and, if he had inherited a plan, would he have used it?
nope. so the whole thing is "moot". you are the president, you need to make a plan. your own plan, not someone else's. Blinken confirmed this disaster was the Team Biden plan.
zichi
bass4funk
which special ops are on the ground. Where is your evidence for that?
mmwkdw
Trump was right.. he saw that it was pointless remaining in the Country.. Naturally a very business minded approach.
Biden was totally wrong - he simply just exited immediately, without thinking about the consequences.
I care not, for neither side... since I am not am American and, just as I have here in Japan, have no Democratic rights to vote.
That said, in my Apolitical stance, I do not believe that the Biden Administration has any foresight to be worthy of being in Power. Apart from the Afghanistan situation, the enforced inoculations upon the populace raises questions... questions upon responsibility, accountability. and governance. All of which ... well.... I see no leadership there.
bass4funk
John McCain on Blinken confirmation hearings 2014:
“Madam President, I rise to discuss my opposition to the pending vote concerning Mr. Anthony ‘Tony’ Blinken, who is not only unqualified, but, in fact, in my view, one of the worst selections of a very bad lot that this president has chosen,” McCain began.
“I hope that many of my colleagues will understand that not often do I come to the floor to oppose a nomination of the president of the United States because I believe that elections have consequences,” he continued.
“In this case, this individual has actually been dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving it,” he said.
McCain also noted Blinken’s role in “conceptualizing and furthering” a failed foreign policy.
“U.S. foreign policy is in shambles,” he said. “It’s at best a strategic, and at worst, anti-strategic.”
Quoting Blinken himself, McCain then described his concerns that the then-Obama official would push for a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, leading to a “replay” of war-scarred Iraq:
He was absolutely right now looking back.
Peter Neil
Nonsense. He extended the timeline and everyone on the ground knew in April that August 31st was the absolute concrete deadline and they better get their butts out before then.
Trump was giddy at the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.
And the Taliban had nothing to do with 9/11, So let's stop that nonsense right now.
It's amazing that there are now about 850 million Americans who say they were in NY when the WTC + 1 went down... (it's irony, down't take it literally).
1glenn
Thousands of lives, and trillions of dollars later, the war is finally over. Where is the outrage over how we got into the idiotic war?
The war was not ended gracefully, but at least an attempt was made to evacuate allies, unlike the way the Kurds were abandoned by the last president. Where is the outrage over how the last president abandoned our allies?
No one wants a war in Asia, but now the US and the countries of Asia can focus on trying to preserve their independence from China. Xi is probably not happy that the US finally ended its unwinnable war in Afghanistan.
plasticmonkey
You were calling for a complete withdrawal of troops after you joined Team Trump. Until now.
You weren't a big fan of John McCain either. Until now.
bass4funk
That’s not what a lot of vets are saying. The WH spin is just not working on the public.
https://insidesources.com/veterans-angry-as-biden-abandons-afghan-allies/
https://m.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/you-leave-americans-behind-biden-heckled-by-angry-public-over-afghanistan-pullout-in-nj.html
bass4funk
Before that as well.
Still not a fan, but what he said was true, can’t deny the facts, regardless of how you personally feel about a person. McCain was right.
Wakarimasen
What a farce. How these people can lie with straight faces is awful.
Wakarimasen
But i guess once the Afghan government is inclusive and open to the rest of the world things will all be alright.
plasticmonkey
More hyperbole.
This will blow over just like Benghaaaaaaaaazi (!!!) eventually did.
ulysses
I too wonder about that, but then you realize the GOP has had a lifetime of practice!!!
nishikat
Hey Trump people! Trump get out of Afghanistan would have succeeded as well as the Trump wall or Trump care. Biden did the best he could and with all the wrinkles he didn't blame Hillary like Trump would have.
FizzBit
Some folks here seem to have forgotten one basic simple fact. It was a “war on terrorism” not a war against the country of Afghanistan, or the Taliban. Once Al-qaeda was diminished and bin-laden was gone, we should have left. Another basic fact that is commonly forgotten is the Taliban would have handed up OBL if Bush had shown them proof. There was no solid proof yet. So there should have been no mission in Afghanistan. But who needs proof when the corporate MSM can whip up the population for a war with no enemy. 20 special-ops teams in Afghanistan could have probably got the job done in less than a year. But then they would have had no justification for going into Iraq, which was the primary goal. Afghanistan was just a staging operation for Iraq.
Danielsan
Like Vietnam, a war fought with one hand tied behind the back.
Given enough tanks, bombs, napalm, gas, and nukes, we could have left Afghanistan and its bordering fanatical neighbors nothing but scorched, smoking earth and rubble.
But the gutless namby pamby pukes in charge lack the guts to go all out and do what it takes to win!
plasticmonkey
But now you think complete withdrawal was a mistake. Because Biden and Blinken botched and bungled badly.
Wakarimasen
And if you want brain rot on this take a look at Hannity. He is amusing at his repeating of "behind enemy lines" and more and more lapel pins. Although the footage of Blinken is stunning. Poor guy is so out of his depth.
Joe Duncan
As a veteran who was stationed in Yokosuka Japan in early 90's and a gulf war vet. This administration which is just a continuation of the Obama administration. Knows very well about the Taliban threat and also knows the Trump administration had conditions that had to be met before US left. Biden administration knows this too but lied to make political points. Everyone I know wanted the US out of Afghanistan years ago. In fact should have left when Osama bin laden was removed. But Biden ignored how to exit. He knew full well that Bagram airbase should have been the last placed closed before US left. In fact he should have waited until October during winter months when it is known for not being the fighting season. This would have given the Afghan government time to prepare for war with Taliban during spring and summer months when the US was gone. Just continuation of a failed Biden administration like the Obama administration was. USN
bass4funk
In the manner in which it was executed, everyone thinks so, except the people in the WH that are desperately trying to spin a positive narrative on this, which is failing abysmally.
Yes
u_s__reamer
The twenty years of violence under the American military occupation of Afghanistan was another, tired textbook case of "sowing dragon's teeth" (the more Afghans Americans killed, the greater grew the power and influence of the Taliban, recruited by the dead bodies of family and friends) and inevitably culminated in a predictable humiliating defeat and departure for US forces. While regretting the waste of blood and treasure in an unwinnable war we need to step back and reflect on the "international community's" responsibility for the terrible price of death suffering paid by ALL Afghanis for Western hubris. Now as the neo-Taliban regime is starting to resort to violence in order to assert its authority and control we can expect that the all-too-human Pashtun "students" will also be incapable of learning lessons from history and will repeat the same errors by sowing a fresh crop of "dragon's teeth". May Allah have mercy on them all, for they know not what they do!
jeancolmar
Remember in was George W. Bush, backed the American Military-Industrial Complex, aka Pentagon Capitalism, that got the U.S. into an impossible war with Afghanistan in 2021. He and he alone bears the shame of that war.
Helix
"We inherited a deadline; we did not inherit a plan," Blinken said.
What a cop out. No one is fooled by this utter nonsense.
bass4funk
You can blame GWB for going in, but you can equally and millions do blame Biden for the way he exited. Both men have their lasting legacies on entering and leaving Afghanistan.
Kaerimashita
This was a pretty pathetic display. He seems to know little about what is actually going on.
jeancolmar
In 2001 -- not 2021.
Wolfpack
Amazing - Blinken flat out admitted the biden administration was planning for failure. Unreal.
Blacklabel
Yeah Blinken basically admitted these are the expected results of the Biden plan.
bass4funk
Now, looking back, definitely questionable for sure…
Yes, how we left abysmally
lincolnman
He is certainly a diplomat....he should have just said what everyone knows...
Trump surrendered in Feb 20 - he and Pompeo's agreement gave the Taliban everything they wanted, and then excluded the Afghan government. What clearer signal could you give to the Taliban that they won - we've just thrown our 20 year Afghan partners under the bus. And to make it worse, Trump gave in to the Taliban demand to release 5K Taliban, ISIS, and Al Qaeda prisoners for nothing but empty promises....
Trump gave the Taliban a year to plan their takeover and 5K extra fighters to help with the effort...
bass4funk
Ok, and this will save Biden, how?
zichi
Do the conservative republicans really believe America could have won the 20-year war in the final months with only the 2,500 troops Trump had left.
America lost that war and is smarting all over. Memories of Vietnam defeat all over again. They didn't learn their lesson from that defeat. Let's hope they'll learn their lesson after this defeat.
lincolnman
Well, thanks for agreeing with me...
zichi
October 7, 2001 – August 30, 2021
About 241,000 people have been killed in the Afghanistan and Pakistan war zone since 2001. More than 71,000 of those killed have been civilians.
The United States military in 2017 (Trump) relaxed its rules of engagement for airstrikes in Afghanistan, which resulted in a massive increase in civilian casualties.
The CIA has armed and funded Afghan militia groups who have been implicated in grave human rights abuses and killings of civilians.
Afghan land is contaminated with unexploded ordnance, which kills and injures tens of thousands of Afghans, especially children, as they travel and go about their daily chores.
The war has exacerbated the effects of poverty, malnutrition, poor sanitation, lack of access to health care, and environmental degradation on Afghans’ health.
https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/costs/human/civilians/afghan
Hiro S Nobumasa
No way!
It’s da-kine more of a friendly and peaceful turnover of power!
Hiro S Nobumasa
Today 11:54 am JST
Unconditional surrender to the Taliban?
No way!
It’s da-kine more of a friendly and peaceful turnover of power!
bass4funk
I didn’t I never said I did, I’m asking you based on that rant How does that relate or how does it help save Biden from his disastrous pull out, how is that going to help his plummeting poll numbers?
PTownsend
Recall that Bush 43, Cheney, Rumsfeld, and their fellow neo-conservatives, the pols in both parties who got the US into both Iraq and Afghanistan had no post war plan for either war.
For them it was primarily about testing weaponry and developing even more weapons to be made by their campaign backers in big defense corporations,
and paying back Iraq's leader for being disrespectful to Bush 41, 43's daddy, a former CIA leader. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/saddam-sent-hit-team-kill-bush-kuwait-2321888.html
bass4funk
Ok, so blaming Bush is helping Biden with this growing scandal in what way?
What?
Oh, that old myth again…..
kurumazaka
lincolman’s post is a “rant” only to the deliberately blind
zichi
Amazing the conservative Republicans only want to concentrate on one month, the final month of a 20-year war, and just pretend all the other months and years never happened.
Dishonourable to all those who served, and died.
kurumazaka
Yes, we get it. It is W’s fault, Hussein Obama’s fault and Biden’s fault.
everyone except His royal worshipfulness is to blame.
lincolnman
Hmmm.... I guess "OK" means the complete opposite of "yes" or "I agree" in MAGA-world....
OK...
bass4funk
Democrats are primarily focused on one day in January, why? Leaving Americans behind is no big deal for you? Well, not for most Americans.
No one did and this is why people are beside themselves that this President did what he did.
True, very true.
itsonlyrocknroll
Excavations in war are always going to present challenges. Errors were made that indeed have cost lives, innocent lives, families men women children.
To learn from the horrors of this withdrawal from Kabul the relevant parties must acknowledge responsibility.
When al qaeda slaughtered, an atrocity, the atrocious act of terrorist Islamic extremism on September 11, 2001, a tragic/disastrous chain of events were set in motion that has brought, 2 wars, 20 years of Afghan occupation.
Historians/Politian's will continually, with the benefit of hindsight portion blame.
However after those aircraft hit those towers, no US President would affectively turn the other cheek.
zichi
bass4funk
The Jan 6 Capitol Riot has doing to do with the Afghan War. How many Americans were left behind? Are you including just Americans or Afghans too? Not all Americans want to leave.
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/09/how-many-americans-and-allies-are-left-in-afghanistan/
zichi
itsonlyrocknroll
Excavations in war are always going to present challenges. Errors were made that indeed have cost lives, innocent lives, families men women children.
"Excavations" are always difficult in war but "evacuations" are a little easier.
zichi
bass4funk
Man up. American has lost another war.
itsonlyrocknroll
Yep that's a schoolgirl spulling mistake, and a failure to read back. zichi, excuse my laziness.
zichi
itsonlyrocknroll
Yep that's a schoolgirl (spelling) mistake, and a failure to read back. zichi, excuse my laziness.
Install Grammarly on your browser. Works wonders, usually.
bass4funk
I’m assuming you were trying to say, what or it doesn’t have anything to do with the Afghan war, am I correct? Well, it doesn’t and yet, the left constantly tell us we can’t forget that dark day, but when it comes to the disastrous Afghanistan pullout, we should forget it in about a month, just absurd.
We keep getting conflicting numbers from the State Department, but the Taliban know since we gave them the biometrics and the name list.
Based on a lot of videos coming out from people left behind by this administration that bungled this there wasn’t a single one that said they wanted to stay in Afghanistan.
bass4funk
Biden didn’t have to leave the way he did, on that he and his party lost. Just wait until McCarthy is the majority leader. For Biden and Blinken, this is all just the beginning.
lincolnman
Trump and Pompeo surrendered with their Feb 2020 agreement that excluded our Afghan govt partners and gave in to every Taliban demand....they knew in Feb 2020 that Afghan was lost and that Americans should leave.
Yet they did nothing for 11 months! They could have started low key evacuations of Americans and our Afghan supporters then - why didn't they?
They surrendered on 29 Feb 2020 and had until Jan 19th 2021 to do something - and did nothing...
Well, they were busy downplaying COVID and spreading The Big Lie about the election so perhaps they had other things on their mind...
bass4funk
Ok, and now the reality of Biden and his party after this his blunder.
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/571868-without-drastic-changes-dems-are-on-track-to-lose-big-in-2022
Even as US intelligence warned of the Taliban’s advance, and even as the estimated timetable for its victory was radically foreshortened, Biden and his administration continued to spin. Another way of putting it: They spurned the experts, choosing instead to live inside a bubble of “alternative facts.”
https://nypost.com/2021/09/11/much-of-what-the-press-said-about-trump-now-applies-to-biden/
zichi
67 American troops were killed under the Trump Administration. 13 under the Biden one.
lincolnman
Wow, two agreements today - thank you...
But no answer to the question; what did Trump do for 11 months to get Americans and Afghans out, after surrendering in Feb 2020?
bass4funk
Well, a lot more Americans will probably die under this debacle.
No, but keep trying, Lincoln, keep trying
I am not concerned with Trump because he’s not the current President that oversaw this disaster.