Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Blinken
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)
world

Blinken tests positive for COVID; has mild symptoms

2 Comments
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner and related events over the weekend.

Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken tested positive in a OPCR test on Wednesday afternoon. Price said Blinken is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Blinken tested negative Tuesday and again earlier Wednesday morning. Blinken has not met in person with President Joe Biden for “several days” and is not considered a close contact of the president.

He met earlier Wednesday at the State Department with the Swedish foreign minister. Blinken had been scheduled to give a speech Thursday about the Biden administration’s China policy, but Price said that speech has been postponed.

Price said Blinken would isolate at home and work virtually until the quarantine period is over.

He is the latest Biden administration figure to test positive. Vice President Kamala Harris was cleared to return to to the White House on Tuesday after testing positive last week.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

They don't even bother with the term "breakthrough" infection anymore.

Testing positive post vaccination is par for the course these days.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Testing positive post vaccination is par for the course these days.

So are reinfections, once considered rare occurrences are now much more common, of course people unvaccinated and without any previous infection are still much more likely to get infected, to get hospitalized when infected, to have complications and even die.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog