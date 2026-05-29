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Blue Origin Rocket Explosion
FILE - A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket stands ready for launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., April 18, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
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Blue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test

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By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla

A Blue Origin rocket exploded during a test at the launch pad Thursday night, shaking nearby homes and briefly painting the sky orange.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin said its New Glenn rocket exploded during an engine-firing test. No one was hurt, according to officials at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it," Bezos said via X. "Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

Emergency crews remained more than an hour later, but officials said there was no threat due to fumes or other potential hazards.

The massive New Glenn was grounded in April after it left a satellite in the wrong orbit because of engine failure. It was only the third flight of the rocket that Blue Origin intends to use to launch landers to the moon for NASA.

Homes shook in nearby Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach around 9 p.m., with residents turning to social media to wonder what happened. Launch Complex 36 is visible from the beach, and the internet quickly filled with photos of an orange fireball.

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test,” Blue Origin said in a brief statement. “We will provide updates as we learn more.”

The rocket was supposed to blast off next week with internet satellites that are part of the Amazon LEO constellation in orbit.

Towering at 321 feet (98 meters), New Glenn made its debut in 2025. It is named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, and is much bigger and more powerful than the New Shepard rockets that have carried tourists to the fringes of space from Texas.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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