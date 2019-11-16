Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bodies of 12 people found in plastic bags in western Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Investigators in Mexico have found plastic bags containing the hacked-up bodies of 12 people near the western city of Guadalajara.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the dead included seven men and five women.

But it adds that the count could increase because experts have so far analyzed only 33 of the 52 plastic bags found at the property. It says all the body parts in the 33 bags came from 12 victims.

The area around Guadalajara has witnessed a rise in clandestine burial pits in recent years. Drug and kidnapping gangs frequently use such pits to dispose of rivals or victims.

In September, 41 bodies were identified from 119 bags full of body parts found in a well near Guadalajara.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

What to Expect When You Take the JLPT N2

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Nakahechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Iseji Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon