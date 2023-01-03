Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bodies of 28 men found shot dead in Burkina Faso

0 Comments
OUAGADOUGOU

The bodies of 28 men killed by gunfire have been found in the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Nouna, prosecutors said on Monday.

An investigation has been launched into the killings which were discovered on Dec. 30 and 31, prosecutors said in a statement that did not provide any details on the possible perpetrators or motive for the attacks.

The West African country is battling a violent jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade. Thousands have been killed across the region, and millions forced to flee their homes.

On Monday, the Burkinabe civil society organization CISC blamed the Nouna attacks on armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP), a group that receives funds and training from the government to help fight the insurgents.

Reuters could not independently verify this report.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog