Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend recovered; search for her son to continue

0 Comments

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend, the granddaughter of the late Robert F Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening and the search for her son will continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

The daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 40, and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe.

Charles County Dive and Rescue, one of the agencies searching for them, located Townsend's body in about 25 feet of water, 2.5 miles (4 km) south of her mother's residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said it would resume the operation on Tuesday to search for Townsend's son.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department had received a call last Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. reporting that two people in a small canoe or kayak were drifting into Chesapeake Bay.

Rescuers were sent to the area and a search began. At around 7 p.m. the canoe and a paddle were found, but not the missing people.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dealing With The World Now”

Savvy Tokyo