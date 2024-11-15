 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man's head washes ashore on South Florida beach

0 Comments
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla

Homicide detectives were investigating how a bodyless head washed ashore on a South Florida beach.

The man's head was found Tuesday by a beach worker in Key Biscayne, the barrier island just off Miami.

“There was no body attached to the head,” Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Andre Martin said in an email Thursday.

Detectives were awaiting results from the medical examiner, hoping that would lead to the identification of the man.

Because the investigation is still open, authorities couldn't provide further details, according to the police department.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo