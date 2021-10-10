Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The theatre said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Photo: AFP
world

Bolshoi performer killed in on-stage accident

MOSCOW

A performer of Russia's legendary Bolshoi Theater was killed Saturday in an accident on stage during the performance of an opera, the Moscow company said.

The theater said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

"The performance was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theater's press service told the Interfax news agency.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was probing the death of the 37-year-old male performer.

They did not reveal the name of the victim, but said he received injuries and died before an ambulance arrived.

Citing a source, Interfax reported that the performer and was crushed by a ramp during a set change.

The accident is not the first tragedy to strike Moscow's renowned theater. In 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.

