Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Officers walk past debris at Santa Maria church where an explosion went off in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Media reports say simultaneous attacks on churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya have killed a number of people. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
world

8 dead, nearly 40 injured as bombs hit 3 Indonesian churches

1 Comment
JAKARTA

Three attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens, police said.

The first attack struck a Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, killing four people, including the suspected bomber, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene. He said police officers were among a total of 38 wounded.

It was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro that killed two people. Another two died in a third attack at the city's Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left six officers and an inmate dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people. In recent years the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another ghastly Islamic attack against Christians in Indonesia.

RIP to the victims.

Perhaps its time for a special immigration policy in the US for persecuted Christians in that part of the world who want to flee the slaughter

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel