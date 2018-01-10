Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Pakistani soldier and volunteers help a man injured in a deadly bombing to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Police say the bomb targeting a police truck killed several people and wounded others. The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
world

Suicide bomber targeting police kills 6 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan

A suicide bomber targeting a police truck in Pakistan killed six people and wounded 17 on Tuesday, officials said.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the police chief of the city of Quetta, where the attack took place, said four of those killed and most of the wounded were policemen.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack, saying a suicide bomber targeted a police contingent returning from duty at the provincial assembly building.

The assembly met Tuesday for a no-confidence vote against the province's chief minister, Shanullah Zehri, who resigned from his post before the vote could be taken. He is likely to be replaced with another member of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party.

The Baluchistan province has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

