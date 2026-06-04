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Ahmed al Ahmed shot to fame in December last year when he wrested a gun from one of the attackers during Australia's worst attack in decades Image: POOL/AFP/File
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Bondi Beach attack hero charged with assaulting father: media

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SYDNEY

A Sydney man credited with saving dozens of lives during last year's deadly mass shooting on Bondi Beach has been charged with assaulting his father, local media and police said Thursday.

Ahmed al Ahmed shot to fame in December when he wrested a gun from one of the attackers during Australia's deadliest attack in decades.

Local media including national broadcaster ABC said Ahmed, 44, had been charged after allegedly assaulting his father.

Asked to confirm the reporting, New South Wales police told AFP: "On Sunday 15 March 2026 police received a report of an alleged assault at a home in Bankstown on Tuesday 9 March 2026."

They added that a 44-year-old man had then been charged this week with assault and stalking.

He will face court on June 29, police said.

Australian police as a rule do not identify individuals charged with crimes to the media.

Ahmed was widely hailed as a hero for his actions during the shooting, in which 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

He met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a fundraiser set up for him raised over $1 million.

Last month, his two brothers faced court in Sydney over allegations they had attempted to pressure Al Ahmed into handing over some of that money, local media said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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