Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Boris Johnson demands May scrap her Brexit proposals

0 Comments
LONDON

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Prime Minister Theresa May to rip up her Brexit proposals, ratcheting up the pressure on May as she prepares to face her divided party at its annual conference in two days time.

"This is the moment to change the course of the negotiations and do justice to the ambitions and potential of Brexit," Johnson wrote in Friday's Daily Telegraph, adding a six-point alternative plan for Brexit.

"There has been a collective failure of government, and a collapse of will by the British establishment, to deliver on the mandate of the people," he wrote.

Just six months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, little is clear: PM May has yet to clinch a Brexit divorce deal with the EU and rebels in her party have threatened to vote down any deal she makes.

Johnson, one the most prominent campaigners for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, resigned in July as foreign secretary over May's Brexit proposals which he cast in his 4,600-word Daily Telegraph article as "enforced vassalage".

May has repeatedly said her Brexit proposals are the only viable ones.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Of Rice and Men: Questions You Never Thought to Ask about Harvesting Japan’s Meal Staple

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Toji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

20 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo