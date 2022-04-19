Boris Johnson to face MPs' fury over 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaking the law, as the "partygate" scandal continues to plague him.
The embattled UK leader has weathered the initial storm after being penalized last week for breaching COVID lockdown laws on one occasion in 2020, doggedly defying calls to resign.
But Johnson can expect a bruising few days as the House of Commons returns from its Easter break, with MPs demanding to know why he repeatedly insisted to them that no rules had been broken.
Knowingly misleading parliament is a breach of government ministers' code of conduct, which states they should resign as a result, and opposition lawmakers are adamant he should go.
However, despite becoming the first modern British leader to be fined for law-breaking and facing further possible penalties as police investigate numerous rules-breaching events in Downing Street, he is digging in.
The 57-year-old will reportedly try to sideline the controversy with a "business as usual" mantra this week, which includes a two-day visit to India starting Thursday.
"The prime minister will have his say... and will outline his version of events and face questions from MPs," government minister Greg Hands told Sky News Monday. "He is getting on with the job, he's delivered, and the government has delivered in anything from the vaccination program through (to) the strong support for Ukraine."
London's Metropolitan Police Service is investigating dozens of alleged lockdown breaches by Johnson and his staff in the Downing Street complex where he lives and works during the pandemic.
It said last week officers have so far issued more than 50 fines.
The scandal, the latest in a stream of controversies to hit Johnson since last summer, left his position hanging by a thread earlier this year and Conservative MPs in a dangerously rebellious mood.
But he has boosted his survival chances with what is seen as a firm response to the war in Ukraine, which diverted attention away from the furore when he was most vulnerable.
Several Conservative lawmakers who had publicly withdrawn their support for his leadership have reversed course and argued now is not the time for a change of Tory leader.
A growing cost-of-living crisis is also credited with distracting people from the scandal, while Johnson has made several big policy announcements aimed at his pro-Brexit political base.
They include controversial plans to send migrants and asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda.
However, commentators doubt he can maintain his party's support if repeatedly fined, his Tories fare poorly in local elections next month and further lurid details of parties emerge.
In an ominous sign last Wednesday, Simon Wolfson, a justice minister, resigned from the government, citing "the scale, context and nature" of the rule breaches.
Several Tories have also renewed calls for him to step down.
Johnson will bid to shore up his standing with them when he addresses a meeting of the Conservative parliamentary party Tuesday evening, according to reports.
However, he could face the further embarrassment of lawmakers voting to refer him to a rarely convened parliament committee which would decide whether he had misled them over "partygate".
Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is said to be considering whether to allow such a vote, amid pressure from opposition parties.
"Boris Johnson defied his own law and then lied and lied and lied," Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, tweeted last Tuesday.
"While the British public were making huge sacrifices, he was rule-breaking."
Johnson is undoubtedly hoping voters' anger over "partygate" has dissipated, but recent polling found they remain furious.
One national survey showed nearly two-thirds of people spoke negatively about the Tory leader, compared to just 16 percent positively, with the word "liar" the most commonly shared response.
"Overall, 'partygate' dominates views of Boris (Johnson) over Ukraine," said James Johnson, a Conservative pollster who conducted the sample.
"Fury has not receded. Many negative comments are by people who liked him previously but have now changed their minds."© 2022 AFP
26 Comments
Login to comment
Matthew Hopkins
I wonder if anyone in opposition will find an instance when that happened. Plenty of MP's have had similar fines and remained in place without a wimper. Some have been found guilty of much worse and still remain in place.
My expectations is some kind of statement, some kind of odd wording to circumvent reality, a lot of re-peated meme like phrases from the opposition to the obvious-extent they are just reading what the whipps have told them and after about 2 hours nothing of any substance will have occured.
Mickelicious
Utterly shameless.
nandakandamanda
There's no 'fury', just political discontent and agitation for position; otherwise tired resignation elsewhere. Putin must be laughing.
Wakarimasen
Storm in a teacup (hehe). Fact is that pols all over the world made their people do stupid stuff while at the same time ignoring the rules that they imposed on Joe Public.
Political hypocrisy is nothing new. Just more annoying in the age of social media and when it relates to this type of behaviour around rules that most of us knew were ridiculous.
buchailldana
I'd say he is like a worm trying to squirm his way away from the hook but that would be unfair to worms
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Leave him alone! He's the new Churchill or something, taking down that Putler guy the Libs are obsessed with.
itsonlyrocknroll
There is nothing in the article that could force or compel Johnson resignation.
The AFP writer appears to have ignored a date, May 5th and the local council Elections.
6,000 seats plus are up to be contested across England, Scotland and Wales.
A full on conservative tanking in these elections could well trigger a vote of confidence in Johnson leadership.
Lamilly
I just can't forgive him. I was so moved to see the Queen sitting fragile and all alone at her husband's funeral, then to learn parties were going on under his watch
Wobot
The rules should have been done away with long before anyway. It seems quite fitting that their architect has fallen foul of them on one hand, but on the other it should really be questioned why they there when there is little evidence they had any positive benefit
Martimurano
Johnson will brazen this out with any luck - the only ones who are keeping such trivia going, are the woke-lot at the BBC - their over-zealous obsession is embarrassing to all concerned, hardly ranks as professional journalism
Most people in the free Western democracies are far more consumed with the horrendous atrocities in Ukraine which are continuing unabated, the world's recovery from the Chinavirus plague and its' aftermath, and the worrying domestic fuel-prices and supply-chain issues in their economies.
Farmboy
As I said months ago when we had a similar article, Johnson will be fine. If they could get rid of him, it would already have happened. My sympathies.
Sal Affist
I defend everyone's right to party! Even BJ! But the confrontation with the MPs should be entertaining and I may learn a few new words (or words I haven't heard since English literature class in secondary school).
itsonlyrocknroll
Oh come on, matron would have Johnson's trousers down, if this was a scoundrels aren't drinky poo at party gate.
PM's don't get voted out of office because they have erred, they should, but they don't.
This May 5th local election could provide a UK with a means to send this government a message.
Gabor Fabricius
Corona-Boris should be fired NOW. He is has been lying and is a con-artist.
itsonlyrocknroll
lets be honest, the opposition parties haven't a clue how to bring Johnson to book.
Johnson should be held responsible.
Is Keir Starmer in a position to run government, to stand up en masse to Putin's war crimes in Ukraine?
Not on your wildest dreams.
Matthew Hopkins
itsonly... - Although I think the tories will get a kicking at the locals, if I was voting I would still not want to vote in anyone who was going to make bad decisions in my local area. Local elections are very much different to general ones. I have a feeling the protest votes will go towards the LibDems. I am also not sure even if the Tories loose 800 plus seats which some have predicted that it will cause any real change.
itsonlyrocknroll
Matthew, I agree.
Those red wall seats though could have Tory politicians bottoms puckering.
Oh yes.
itsonlyrocknroll
There is a open goal here.
That could possibly nail Johnsons premiership to his failures in office.
The economy!!!!!!
Inflation, the ineptitude to empathise with families dealing with a unparalleled cost of living crises.
Not weather, Billy Bunter has a drink in lockdown!!
albaleo
Not sure what you mean by "en masse", but I think he's better qualified than Johnson. He served as Director of Public Prosecutions for about eight years before becoming an MP. He may not have the singing and dancing skills of Johnson, but I suspect he can punch much harder.
Matthew Hopkins
It appears Borris will make a statement on more than one thing which is a trickster way of avoiding too many questions on one topic. Also means his statement which is time limited will not have to focus on the party fines.
Personaly I am more interested in the migration statement and q&a because it will be the first time to hear the actual plan and not the interpretation of it. Quite often we are mis-lead by the news-media into what is actually being proposed.
Jimizo
You think Starmer would do something radically different to Johnson regarding what going in Ukraine?
Where are you getting this from?
u_s__reamer
Johnson serves as PM only as long as public opinion carries him on its shoulders and the mood of the fickle crowd now appears to be souring after a string of gaffes that show him up for what he really is, no longer "the jolly good fellow" many punters imagined they saw, but an inept, bumbling Billy Bunter-type charlatan whose dishonesty, greed and mendacity make him unfit for office.
Matthew Hopkins
Thursday will be fun. Starmer is going to be allowed to table a motion off contempt against Boris. That should end in a vote and we can all see who backs him and who does not in the tory party. Obviously the opposition parties will all be to kick him out.
GBR48
Most of the aid hasn't got there yet. Most of the Ukrainians haven't made it through the vast amounts of paperwork to get to the UK yet.
The heavy lifting re: Ukraine has all been done by the private sector. Which didn't stop Johnson flying there for a photo op.
The key to survival is 'knowingly'. Nobody expects Boris to get through a revolving door without assistance. And there will be a few willing scapegoats.the word "liar" the most commonly shared response.
Was that before the Brexit vote, straight after the Brexit vote, after Northern Ireland got an unexpected border with the mainland, or recently? The electorate knew the sort of person Johnson was and still voted for him.
Politicians have different priorities and are isolated from the UK population, quite a few of whom broke pandemic rules themselves, and most of whom are now much more concerned with shortages and inflation.
Partygate and other events have undermined the Tories' 'Plan B', Sunak having to dodge some awkward issues recently. With no Plan C, they will not throw themselves under a bus. Not that it may matter - the opposition has been a mess for years.
itsonlyrocknroll
'What a joke': Keir Starmer berates Johnson over Partygate apology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue4PwKbOwWw
A lame insulting apology from Johnson.
Starmer response was justifiably brutal.
Jimizo, If roles were reversed, I suspect Keir Starmer would go all out on sanctions, I not so convinced on sending weapons.
Just a person opinion.
3RENSHO
Etymology: en masse
Borrowed from French en masse (literally “in a mass”).