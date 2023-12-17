Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boston Tea Party
FILE-In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 photo, visitors to the Boston Tea Party Museum throw replicas of historic tea containers into Boston Harbor from aboard a replica of the vessel Beaver, in Boston. Patriotic mobs and harbor tea dumping are returning to Boston on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, as the city marks the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America’s independence. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, files)
world

Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest

0 Comments
BOSTON

Patriotic mobs and harbor tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.

The commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city's harbor and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on Dec. 16, 1773. City officials were expecting thousands of visitors for the celebration.

Tea for the reenactment was being supplied by the East India Co., the same British company that was at the center of the raucous dispute.

Protesting “taxation without representation,” members of the Sons of Liberty and others boarded East India Co. ships and dumped their valuable haul — some 92,000 pounds of tea worth nearly $2 million today — into the murky waters of Boston Harbor.

The British would respond with military rule and other sanctions on Massachusetts, stoking American opposition to colonial rule.

The Tea Party is considered a pivotal event leading the Revolutionary War.

“It’s a reminder for all of us, not just here in the United States but all over the world, that democracy is in action: Doing what’s right, no matter the odds, for our friends, our families, our homes, our future,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference Friday previewing the anniversary.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel