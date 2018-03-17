Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This undated photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Altadena on Friday, March 16, 2018 shows the smashed windshield of a car in which a man died on Tuesday, March 12, 2018. Police said 23-year-old Christopher Lopez was struck by a boulder dropped from a Pasadena, Calif., overpass. The victim's pregnant wife and their 4-year-old daughter were also in the car. (CHP Altadena via AP)
world

Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger

0 Comments
PASADENA, Calif.

The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.

The California Highway Patrol says someone pushed the 35-pound (16-kilogram), basketball-sized rock off a freeway overpass in Pasadena late Tuesday, sending it smashing through the windshield.

Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Lopez, who was in the passenger seat of the Toyota driven by his wife, was killed.

Guadalupe Gutierrez was unhurt, as was their 4-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Gutierrez fought back tears Thursday as she asked for potential witnesses to come forward.

The highway patrol says investigators believe someone purposefully pushed the boulder into westbound lanes of State Route 134.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo