U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino attends a press conference, in Los Angeles
U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino attends a press conference, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Image: Reuters/Aude Guerrucci
world

Bovino removed from his role as U.S. Border Patrol commander at large, The Atlantic reports

8 Comments
WASHINGTON

Gregory Bovino has been removed from ‌his role as the "commander at large" for the U.S. Border ⁠Patrol and will ‍return to his ‍former ‍job in California, where ⁠he is expected to retire ​soon, the Atlantic reported on Monday, citing a Homeland Security official and two people with ⁠knowledge of the change.

The U.S. DHS, Customs and Border Protection and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz each struck ​a conciliatory tone after a private phone ⁠call about immigration enforcement, a sign the two sides were seeking ‍a way to end ‌their standoff ‌over a deportation ‍drive that has claimed ‌the lives of two ‍U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

8 Comments
Not much news here, US border now more secure than anytime in US history, zero illegal aliens entering for nearly a year now, job well done by Mr. Bovino, who happens to be a very nice common-sense person

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Well Done, next Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Get these lawless thugs out of office ASAP.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Well Done, next Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller.

I think so. Bovino did the best job that he could given the complex and dire circumstances of the mission, kudos to him.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Bovino is very well spoken and serious patriot that Americans like and support, as he helped to end the days of open borders and illegal alien criminals roaming free over finally over, law and order has been restored

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Gregory Bovino has been removed from ‌his role as the "commander at large" for the U.S. Border ⁠Patrol

A welcome first step.

Kristi Noem, United States Secretary of Homeland Security position is untenable too.

Now a full independent public enquiry, Judge lead.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Get this Nazi in jail and throw away the key.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

US border now more secure than anytime in US history, LOL Yeah nah drugs on the street of the USA are at an all time low price the cheapest it has been in decades. Meaning there is an over supply of illegal drugs which means failure to prevent the importation at the border so there is must be more than the usual numbers of illegal immigrants avoiding detection also. Mr Bovino has failure in his duty and therefore had to go. Also his fascist attitude to preforming his duty has to come in question.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

