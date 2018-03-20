Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mississippi police said the boy shot his elder sister after she refused to give up a video game controller Photo: AFP/File
world

Boy, 9, shoots dead sister over video game controller

0 Comments
By Alex Edelman
WASHINGTON

A nine-year-old boy shot dead his sister, 13, in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi following an argument about a video game controller, local media reported Monday.

The tragedy took place Saturday when the girl refused to give up the controller, Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said according to reports. The boy then opened fire, striking his sister in the back of the head.

The bullet pierced through girl's brain, and she was taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in critical condition. She died Sunday.

An investigation was opened to determine how the young boy had access to a firearm and to what extent he was aware of the danger.

Such accidents are not rare in the United States, where the debate on gun control rages on.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Hokusetsu Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Stopping Suicide: Japan’s Darkest Demon

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo