Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women wearing facemasks exit a shopping mall where a sign is posted at an entrance reminding people of the mask requirement Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall on June 12, 2020 in Arcadia, California Photo: AFP/File
world

Brawl over mask leaves security guard at LA store with broken arm

5 Comments
By Frederic J. BROWN
LOS ANGELES

Two brothers in California are facing criminal charges after getting into a brawl with security guards at a store for not wearing masks and leaving one of the guards with a broken arm.

Phillip and Paul Hamilton, 31 and 29 respectively, were confronted by the guards at a Target store in Van Nuys -- located about 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles -- after they were spotted without face coverings, as required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As they were being escorted out, the pair punched one of the four security guards and a brawl ensued, leaving one of the guards with a broken arm, according to the complaint.

"Not wearing a mask is selfish, wrong and illegal," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement on Friday. "We will absolutely not tolerate violence in response to appropriate efforts to assure business patrons wear face coverings.

"We have one common enemy -- and it's the virus, not each other."

The scuffle, which took place in May and was caught on video, is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the United States over the wearing of masks which has become a political issue.

The two brothers, who have been charged with multiple counts of battery and trespass, face more than a year in jail if convicted.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

As if all the Karens weren't enough, now we have these.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Pukey2

What is the male term for Karen?

I just hope it's not gary.

gary

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump should wear a mask and tell the American people to all wear masks. Then he should create a federal mandate to make it mandatory for these morons to put on a mask.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The scuffle, which took place in May and was caught on video, is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the United States over the wearing of masks which has become a political issue.

Took place in May, but its the latest? why is this in the news today if it happened in May and it is the most recent?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I support wearing masks but think it should not be illegal to not wear one. There will be outliers, but it is inappropriate to make untrained and low paid front line retail workers and security guards enforce this law. I suggest you verbally point out the policy to customers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As if all the Karens weren't enough, now we have these.

Karens is a stupid term.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo