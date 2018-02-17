Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A cruise liner docked in Sydney harbour Photo: AFP/File
world

Brawling family of 23 removed from Australian cruise ship

14 Comments
By PETER PARKS
SYDNEY

Twenty-three members of the same family have been removed from a cruise ship near Sydney after a brawl that left several injured, reports said, just days after a separate incident forced another liner to return to port.

Police removed the group, which included men, women and children, from the boat on Friday after it docked in Sydney on a 10-day South Pacific cruise.

Video taken by passengers showed more than a dozen people fighting on the ship as crew members struggled to break up the violence.

Other reports said the group had been terrorising other passengers for days.

"People were pulling their children out of the pool because they were crying and scared," one witness told The Herald Sun newspaper.

It said some of the group had been placed under "house arrest" on the ship before being ejected.

One witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation she had seen seven separate fights break out during the trip.

Police said they were investigating the incident but no one had been charged.

Jennifer Vandekreeke, a spokeswoman for Carnival Cruise Line, said the trouble involved a single family, adding that disembarking an entire group "is always our last resort".

The incident comes just days after a separate cruise ship was forced to return to Sydney after a fight over a queue for the toilets.

A Russian woman was charged on Monday with attacking a man with a wine bottle.

What in the world is wrong with those people?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A Russian women was charged on Monday with attacking a man with a wine bottle.

Not the Russians again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Most people go on cruises to get away from that type of nonsense.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Some Russian woman...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I can hardly think of anything worse than being stuck on a cruise ship with 23 family members - even if they werent psychopaths like all of these!

7 ( +7 / -0 )

No relations to ‘The Bacons’ are they ?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Daily Mail had video footage of one of the mass brawls, and it was really funny.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What in the world is wrong with those people?

Unlimited drinks package.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Odoyle Rules!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In mother Russia, cruise is for fighting practice. In your country, cruise is for relaxing? Don't make me laugh!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Aussies, Brits, or Russians?

Bloody typical of all three!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Why didn't the captain drop them off at uninhabited island, and let them get on with there infighting haha! bloody morons some people have no dignity, i hope they bill them for the time and wasted fuel to return these chavs back to port.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A customer of mine has been on one of the so called luxury cruses, he called it 14 days of floating hell (his words not mine) his comments were dinner time is one big kew for dinner or stampede, screaming kids running up and down, etc he hated ever single minute of it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Watch the video of the security staff repeatedly kicking one of the guys on the ground, about 15 times.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

