 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Bolsonaro participates in party event amid coup inquiry, in Goiania
FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to his supporters after a state meeting of the Liberal Party, in Goiania, Brazil, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo Image: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino
world

Brazil's Bolsonaro formally accused over Saudi gifts, sources say

0 Comments
By Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA

Brazilian federal police on Thursday formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of embezzlement for misappropriating jewelry he received while head of state, including luxury items given by the Saudi Arabian government, two police sources said.

This is the second time police have formally accused Bolsonaro of a crime. He was charged in March with forging his COVID-19 vaccine records.

The jewelry, some of it made by Chopard of Switzerland, was valued at $3.2 million and included a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings given to Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.

Some of the jewelry was seized by customs officials at Sao Paulo's international airport in October 2021 when it was found in the backpack of a government aide returning from Riyadh.

Bolsonaro's leftist successor President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for an investigation and one of his cabinet ministers called Bolsonaro's actions "smuggling."

Bolsonaro's lawyer did not return calls requesting comment.

The police officers, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said charges were also brought against former mines and energy minister Bento Albuquerque, whose aide had returned with him from a visit to Riyadh, Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid who was allegedly involved in selling jewelry, his lawyer Frederick Wassef and his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten.

In an investigation authorized by Supreme Court Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes, police last year searched the homes of military officers who allegedly helped Bolsonaro sell some of the jewelry in the United States.

At the time, Justice Moraes said the items had been sold and the sale had not been declared.

News website G1 reported earlier on Thursday that police had formally accused Bolsonaro.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Criminal fascist, like Trumpyclown..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo