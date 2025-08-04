Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters protest against Supreme Court, President Lula

A drone view shows supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taking part in a demonstration against the Supreme Court's measures in his trial, in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(Reuters) -Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 general election, gathered on the streets of several Brazilian cities on Sunday to protest against Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The protesters called for "amnesty" for those involved in the alleged coup attempt days after Lula's inauguration in January 2023.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro did not personally attend the demonstrations, but was put on the telephone by his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, during the protest in Rio de Janeiro. The former president, who is on house arrest, wears an electronic ankle bracelet and cannot leave his home on weekends and holidays, as per an order from Justice Moraes.

In March, a five-judge STF panel decided unanimously to put Bolsonaro on trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow Lula. If found guilty in the court proceedings expected later this year, Bolsonaro could face a long prison sentence.

Last month, Moraes imposed precautionary measures against Bolsonaro because he believed he and his son, Eduardo, an elected lawmaker who is now living in the U.S., had collaborated with U.S. authorities to try to interfere in Brazilian affairs.

Last week, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most Brazilian goods, citing a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

It also imposed financial sanctions against Moraes under the Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to impose economic penalties against foreigners it considers to have a record of corruption or human rights abuses.

Moraes is the reporting justice in the case in which Jair Bolsonaro is a defendant.

In Sunday's protests, Bolsonaro supporters, wearing Brazilian national team jerseys, chanted "Magnitsky" and insulted Moraes and Lula.

American flags and signs supporting Trump were also seen.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.