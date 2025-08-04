 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demonstration in support of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo
A drone view shows supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taking part in a demonstration against the Supreme Court's measures in his trial, in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva Image: Reuters/Jorge Silva
world

Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters protest against Supreme Court, President Lula

0 Comments
RIO DE JANEIRO

(Reuters) -Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 general election, gathered on the streets of several Brazilian cities on Sunday to protest against Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The protesters called for "amnesty" for those involved in the alleged coup attempt days after Lula's inauguration in January 2023.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro did not personally attend the demonstrations, but was put on the telephone by his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, during the protest in Rio de Janeiro. The former president, who is on house arrest, wears an electronic ankle bracelet and cannot leave his home on weekends and holidays, as per an order from Justice Moraes.

In March, a five-judge STF panel decided unanimously to put Bolsonaro on trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow Lula. If found guilty in the court proceedings expected later this year, Bolsonaro could face a long prison sentence.

Last month, Moraes imposed precautionary measures against Bolsonaro because he believed he and his son, Eduardo, an elected lawmaker who is now living in the U.S., had collaborated with U.S. authorities to try to interfere in Brazilian affairs.

Last week, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most Brazilian goods, citing a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

It also imposed financial sanctions against Moraes under the Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to impose economic penalties against foreigners it considers to have a record of corruption or human rights abuses.

Moraes is the reporting justice in the case in which Jair Bolsonaro is a defendant.

In Sunday's protests, Bolsonaro supporters, wearing Brazilian national team jerseys, chanted "Magnitsky" and insulted Moraes and Lula.

American flags and signs supporting Trump were also seen.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel