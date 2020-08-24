Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Known as the "Tropical Trump," President Jair Bolsonaro is a divisive figure, condemned as racist, sexist, homophobic and dictatorial by his critics, but adored as a "Messiah" -- his middle name -- by his base Photo: AFP/File
world

Brazilain President Bolsonaro threatens to punch reporter in the mouth

0 Comments
By EVARISTO SA
SAO PAULO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday threatened to punch a reporter repeatedly in the mouth after being asked about his wife's links to an alleged corruption scheme.

"I so want to pound your mouth with punches," the far-right president said when a reporter from O Globo, posed the question.

The reporter was part of a group that met Bolsonaro after his regular Sunday visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasilia. The president ignored protests from other journalists after the remarks and left without making further comments.

The O Globo reporter asked about a report in the magazine Crusoe linking First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro to Fabrício Queiroz, a retired police officer, friend of the president, and former adviser to her son Flavio Bolsonaro, who is now a senator.

Queiroz and Flavio Bolsonaro are under investigation for a scheme that allegedly swindled pay from government employees when the younger Bolsonaro was a regional lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro, and before Jair Bolsonaro became president in January 2019.

According to the magazine, Queiroz deposited funds in Michelle Bolsonaro's bank account between 2011 and 2016.

The first lady has said nothing about the case.

Soon after the president's outburst O Globo issued a statement repudiating his "aggression ... towards a journalist from our newspaper that was carrying out his job in a professional manner."

Such intimidation "shows that Jair Bolsonaro does not acknowledge the duty of a public servant ... to be accountable to the public."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo