Brazil's President Lula attends the closing ceremony of the G20 Social summit, in Rio de Janeiro
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva attend the closing ceremony of the G20 Social summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 16, 2024. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Image: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes
world

Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil's first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.

A ship's horn sounded as she spoke and she joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f... you, Elon Musk."

Musk, owner of social network X, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic. In another post, he added, "They are going to lose the next election," in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The president's wife spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for Monday and Tuesday.

Musk's social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading "fake news" and hate messages.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

