Brazil's former President Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was charged on Tuesday in a plot to overturn his 2022 election loss, the office of the country's top prosecutor announced in a legal document released on Tuesday.
General Prosecutor Paulo Gonet filed the charges against the former far-right leader, along with a few of his former ministers, to Brazil's Supreme Court after the federal police lodged accusations of the plot last November.
The charges represent a fresh blow for Bolsonaro that further complicates his already narrow hopes of a political comeback.
Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has repeatedly denied breaking any laws, and calls allegations against him a witch hunt by his political opponents.
His defense lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
