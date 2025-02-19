Brazil's former President Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot

 Japan Today
Brazil's top court rejects Bolsonaro's bid to attend Trump's inauguration
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro accompanied by his wife Michelle Bolsonaro (not pictured) arrive at Brasilia International Airport, as she departs for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo Image: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino
world

SAO PAULO

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was charged on Tuesday in a plot to overturn his 2022 election loss, the office of the country's top prosecutor announced in a legal document released on Tuesday.

General Prosecutor Paulo Gonet filed the charges against the former far-right leader, along with a few of his former ministers, to Brazil's Supreme Court after the federal police lodged accusations of the plot last November.

The charges represent a fresh blow for Bolsonaro that further complicates his already narrow hopes of a political comeback.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has repeatedly denied breaking any laws, and calls allegations against him a witch hunt by his political opponents.

His defense lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

