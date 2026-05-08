Brazil's Lula sees reset in relations with U.S. after talks with Trump

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to reporters following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

By Lisandra Paraguassu, Humeyra Pamuk and David Lawder

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that three hours of White House talks with U.S. President Donald Trump had helped to ‌stabilize Brazil-U.S. relations that have been strained over Trump's tariff policy.

The two leaders had been scheduled to take questions from reporters together in the Oval Office, but did not appear, prompting speculation of a breakdown in talks amid Trump’s anger over Brazil’s prosecution of former President ‌Jair Bolsonaro.

But Lula, speaking to reporters at the Brazilian Embassy after a beef filet ⁠lunch with Trump at the White House, reported progress in resetting the relationship.

"We took ⁠an important step in consolidating ⁠the Brazil-United States relationship," Lula said. "It is important that the United States regain an interest in things happening ‌in Brazil."

Trump praised the "very dynamic president of Brazil" in a social media post that said the meeting with Lula had ⁠gone "very well."

The two leaders discussed tariffs, trade, security, critical minerals ⁠and organized crime. U.S. and Brazilian trade officials agreed to talk in coming weeks to discuss what the Brazilian side described as an end to tariffs.

Last year, Trump hit Brazilian products with 50% tariffs, among the highest on any U.S. imports, accusing the country of promoting a witch hunt against Bolsonaro, who ⁠was later convicted for attempting to overthrow democracy.

Trump later withdrew most of the levies, including on Brazilian beef and ⁠coffee, at least in part to help calm ‌rising U.S. grocery prices. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the global tariffs he imposed under a national emergencies law, eliminating many of the remaining levies.

Brazilian products still face an extra 10% tariff due to expire in July. But, in recent weeks, Brazil has seen signs that its exports could be hit with fresh tariffs connected to ‌a Section 301 investigation into unfair trade practices.

A MEETING OF TWO POPULIST LEADERS

The meeting between Lula and Trump brought together two of the world's most prominent populist figures despite their sharp ideological differences. Both leaders have built loyal political followings by positioning themselves against established elites, although they differ markedly on issues ranging from economic policy to international alliances.

Lula and Trump have also both staged remarkable political comebacks. Lula was jailed for graft in 2018, but his convictions were overturned in 2019, clearing the way for his return to the presidency in 2023. Trump, after losing the ​2020 election, ran again in 2024, reasserting his hold on the Republican Party even as he faced multiple criminal charges.

A thaw between the two leaders started last September at the U.N. General Assembly when Trump said ‌he and Lula have "excellent chemistry."

Lula said on Thursday that he had told Trump that Brazil was willing to share its mineral wealth with whoever wanted to invest in the country.

Tensions remain over digital trade - as Brazil has blocked the U.S.-backed renewal of a World Trade Organization e-commerce ‌tariff moratorium - and high Brazilian tariffs on some goods, including ethanol.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative last ⁠month also alleged that nearly half of ⁠Brazil’s timber exports come from illegal sources – which the Lula ​administration denies, arguing that it brought deforestation rates to historically low levels.

Brazilian officials became alarmed that ⁠a new wave of tariffs could be ‌near during a meeting two weeks ago with U.S. Commerce Department officials. U.S. officials ​asked few questions, people in the talks said, reinforcing a perception that the investigation aimed to justify tariffs rather than resolve trade issues.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.