Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Brazil’s capital enters two-week coronavirus lockdown

0 Comments
RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil’s capital entered a two-week lockdown on Sunday, joining other states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in important cities.

At least eight Brazilian states adopted curfews over the past week due to the rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19. Thursday was Brazil's deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,541 deaths confirmed from the virus. So far 254,000 people have died overall.

Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha decreed the total closure of bars, restaurants, shopping malls and schools until March 15 and prohibited gatherings of people. Sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited after 8 p.m.

In the federal district, 85% of hospital beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the local health ministry.

President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized such measures, saying on his Twitter account: “The people want to work."

He threatened on Friday to cut off federal emergency pandemic assistance to states resorting to lockdowns, saying, “Governors who close down their states will have to provide for their own emergency aid."

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog