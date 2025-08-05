 Japan Today
Brazil Bolsonaro
A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro holds a photo of Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes during a demonstration protesting a Supreme Court trial where Bolsonaro faces charges for alleged involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
world

Brazil’s Supreme Court orders house arrest for former President Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the house arrest for former President Jair Bolsonaro, on trial for allegedly leading a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election.

The court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son’s social media channels.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organization that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and a Supreme Court justice. Monday’s order followed one from the top court last month that ordered Bolsonaro wear an electronic ankle monitor and imposed a curfew on his activities while the proceedings are underway.

The latest decision keeps the far-right leader under ankle monitoring, allows only family members and lawyers to visit him and seizes all mobile phones from his home in Rio de Janeiro.

