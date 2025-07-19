 Japan Today
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks in Brasilia
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil July 17, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Image: Reuters/Adriano Machado
world

Brazil court orders raids, restraints on Bolsonaro for Trump collusion

By Luciana Magalhaes and Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA

Brazil's Supreme Court issued search warrants and restraining orders against former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday, banning him from contacting foreign officials over allegations he had courted the interference of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Federal police raided Bolsonaro's home and put an ankle monitor on him, an escalation in the legal pressure he is already facing and that Trump has tried to relieve with a steep tariff on Brazilian goods. Bolsonaro told Reuters that he believed the court orders were a reaction to Trump's criticism of his trial before the Supreme Court.

The court's crackdown on Bolsonaro added to evidence that Trump's tactics are backfiring in Brazil, compounding trouble for his ideological ally and rallying public support behind a defiant leftist government.

Bolsonaro was banned from contacting foreign officials, using social media or approaching embassies, according to the decision issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who cited a "concrete possibility" of him fleeing the country.

In an interview with Reuters at his party's headquarters on Friday, Bolsonaro called Moraes a "dictator" and described the latest court orders as acts of "cowardice."

"I feel supreme humiliation," he said, when asked how he felt about wearing the ankle monitor. "I am 70 years old, I was president of the republic for four years."

Bolsonaro denied any plans to leave the country, but said he would meet with Trump if he could get access to his passport, which police seized last year. He also said he had sought out the top U.S. diplomat in Brazil to discuss Trump's tariff threat.

In his decision, Moraes said the restrictions against Bolsonaro were due to accusations that the former president was making efforts to get the "head of state of a foreign nation" to interfere in Brazilian courts, which the judge cast as an attack on national sovereignty.

Bolsonaro is on trial before Brazil's Supreme Court on charges of plotting a coup to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023.

Trump has in recent weeks pressed Brazil to stop the legal case against Bolsonaro, saying that his ally was the victim of a "witch hunt". The U.S. president said last week he would impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods from August 1, in a letter that opened with criticism of the Bolsonaro trial.

Trump on Thursday shared on Truth Social a letter he sent to Bolsonaro. "I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you. This trial should end immediately!" he wrote.

Moraes wrote in his decision that the higher tariffs threatened by Trump were aimed at creating a serious economic crisis in Brazil to interfere in the country's judicial system.

Bolsonaro was also prohibited from contacting key allies including his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian congressman who has been working in Washington to drum up support his father.

Bolsonaro told Reuters he had been talking to his son almost daily, denying any concerted U.S. lobbying effort on his behalf. He said he expected his son to seek U.S. citizenship to avoid returning to Brazil.

A five-judge panel of Supreme Court judges reviewed and upheld Moraes' decision on Friday afternoon.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

