Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A vendor sells LGBT and Brazil flags during a national strike protest called by unions and students against then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's pension reform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2019 Photo: AFP
world

Brazil high court rules homophobia punishable by prison

0 Comments
RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that homophobic slurs are now punishable by prison, in a decision applauded by rights activists in a country with rampant violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

The 9-1 ruling puts homophobic hate speech on the same legal level as racist hate speech, which was already punishable by prison in Brazil.

Justice Edson Fachin, the lead judge on the case, said in his ruling it was a "constitutional imperative" to give LGBTQ+ citizens equal protection under the law.

The court had ruled in 2019 that homophobia was a crime, just like racism.

But the earlier decision applied to slurs against the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, not attacks on specific individuals.

Rights group ABGLT brought the case to extend the legal protections further.

Hate speech is punishable by prison terms of two to five years in Brazil.

"Victory against LGBT-phobia," transgender lawmaker Erika Hilton posted on social media, celebrating the ruling.

Rights groups registered 228 murders of LGBTQ+ people in Brazil last year.

The country of 203 million people is the deadliest in the world for trans people, according to the rights group Transgender Europe, with 1,741 murdered from 2008 to 2022.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo