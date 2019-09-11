Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil forward Neymar reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Colombia, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
world

Brazil indicts model over rape allegation against Neymar

0 Comments
RIO DE JANEIRO

Sao Paulo police say they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Police said Tuesday they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.

Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors officially closed the investigation against Neymar earlier this month, citing a lack of evidence against him.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Itsukushima Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

These Tweets Show the Havoc Wreaked on Tokyo by Typhoon Faxai Yesterday

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo