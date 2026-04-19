Brazil, Mexico, Spain pledge to send more aid to Cuba

The governments of Brazil, Spain and Mexico on Saturday vowed to step up coordinated aid to Cuba to alleviate what they described as a humanitarian crisis caused by the U.S. blockade of the Caribbean island.
In a joint statement, the three countries called for sincere dialogue in line with the U.N. Charter, adding that the Cuban people must be free to determine their own future.
The statement came after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the leader of Mexico, Claudia Scheinbaum, in Barcelona for an international summit aimed at mobilising against the far right.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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deanzaZZR
Excelente