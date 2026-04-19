Brazil, Mexico, Spain pledge to send more aid to Cuba

Activists from the Nuestra America Convoy embrace after disembarking in Havana Bay after they were located by the Mexican Navy after they went missing while carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, in Havana, Cuba, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

The governments of Brazil, ‌Spain and Mexico on Saturday vowed to step ‌up coordinated aid ⁠to Cuba to ⁠alleviate ⁠what they described ‌as a humanitarian crisis ⁠caused ⁠by the U.S. blockade of the Caribbean island.

In a joint ⁠statement, the ⁠three countries called for ‌sincere dialogue in line with the U.N. Charter, adding ‌that the Cuban people must be free to determine their own future.

The statement came after Spanish ​Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the leader ‌of Mexico, Claudia ⁠Scheinbaum, in ⁠Barcelona for an ​international summit ⁠aimed ‌at mobilising against ​the far right.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.