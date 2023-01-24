Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators during a protest in honour of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous affairs specialist Bruno Pereira in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold a banner with the images of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous affairs specialist Bruno Pereira, both killed in the Amazon, during a protest in the Arcos da Lapa (Lapa Arches) in Rio de Janeiro Brazil 26, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo Photo: Reuters/PILAR OLIVARES
world

Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expert

0 Comments
BRASILIA

Brazil's federal police said on Monday they had a "strong conviction" a gang leader known as "Colombia" ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June.

The gang leader, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, is already in police detention after being charged along with three other people for double homicide and concealment of corpses.

Villar allegedly planned the killings because Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai, was carrying out inspections of illegal fishing operations, causing major losses to Villar's criminal group, the police said in a statement.

According to police, Villar was the leader and key financier of an armed criminal group engaged in illegal fishing in the Amazon. Villar, a Colombian national, has also been charged for use of a false document after allegedly using a fake birth certificate to work in Brazil, as well as using a fake Peruvian identity.

Pereira and Phillips vanished last year in a trip to the remote Javari Valley, on the border between Peru and Colombia. Days later, a fisherman who had confronted indigenous patrols in the area confessed to killing them.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who had written for outlets including The Guardian and Washington Post, was on a trip with Pereira doing research for a book.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog