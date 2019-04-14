Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil president raises eyebrows saying Holocaust can be forgiven

JERUSALEM/RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro drew veiled rebukes from Israel on Saturday after saying the Nazi genocide of the Jews during World War Two could be forgiven.

The far-right Bolsonaro made a solidarity visit to Israel last month during which he raised eyebrows by asserting, after a tour of the Holocaust memorial Yad Vadshem, that the Nazis had been "leftists."

Addressing a group of Brazilian evangelicals on Thursday, Bolsonaro said: "We can forgive, but we can't forget. That's my phrase. Those who forget their past are condemned not to have a future."

There was no immediate response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has cultivated ties with Bolsonaro.

But President Reuven Rivlin, whose role in Israel is largely ceremonial, wrote on Twitter: "Whether they be individuals or organizations, party heads or heads of state, no one will ordain the Jewish people's forgiveness, nor can this be obtained through any interest."

Yad Vashem said in a separate statement: "It is no one's place to decide who can be forgiven and whether there should be forgiveness for the crimes of the Holocaust."

that the Nazis had been "leftists."

Once again those in the farthest right (think 'bound bundle of wooden rods' far right) are trying to get those unable to read history for themselves, the intellectually vulnerable and others easily manipulated to think that National Socialism, i.e. NAZISM, was leftist.

That's historical revisionism at its most idiotic.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

