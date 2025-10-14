 Japan Today
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro to undergo skin surgery, in Brasilia
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at a hospital to undergo a skin surgery procedure, authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, leaving the house arrest after being convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi Image: Reuters/Mateus Bonomi
world

Brazil Supreme Court justice keeps Bolsonaro under house arrest

0 Comments
SAO PAULO

(Reuters) -Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Monday to keep former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August for failing to comply with restraining orders related to his alleged attempts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to interfere in an investigation where he was accused of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election.

The former president was later convicted in a separate case of plotting a coup and sentenced last month to 27 years and three months in prison.

Trump has called the case a "witch hunt" and retaliated by imposing steep tariffs on Brazil's exports, sanctioning the judge overseeing the case against Bolsonaro, and taking away the visas of several Brazilian officials.

In the weeks following Bolsonaro's conviction, his legal team formally requested his release from house arrest, saying he has not been charged in the investigation that led to his detention.

Justice Moraes rejected the defense's arguments, ruling that the house arrest is "necessary and appropriate" as Bolsonaro's continued freedom poses risks demonstrated by his conviction and repeated violations of precautionary measures.

"The guarantee of public order and the need to ensure the full application of criminal law justify the maintenance of house arrest and other precautionary measures," Moraes said.

Bolsonaro's legal defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

