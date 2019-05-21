Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle, England, Monday. Photo: Tom Wilkinson/PA via AP
world

Brexiteer Farage splattered in latest UK milkshake attack

1 Comment
LONDON

Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election on Monday — the latest in a spate of attacks on politicians with the sticky beverages.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Paul Crowther, who was detained in handcuffs at the scene, said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel Five Guys shake to protest Farage's "bile and racism."

He said he had been looking forward to the milkshake, "but I think it went on a better purpose."

Farage blamed the attack on those who wanted to remain in the EU. He tweeted that "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible."

Farage's Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other right-wing candidates including far-right activist Tommy Robinson have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Last week a McDonald's in Edinburgh, Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.

In response, Burger King tweeted: "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

It appears that Burger King, and Five Guys, have chosen to promote violence during this election. McDonalds had enough common sense to stop selling milkshakes for a short period of time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog