Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Sun newspaper suggests that fresh revelations of Boris Johnson's infidelities could damage his chances of becoming leader of the Conservative party Photo: AFP/File
world

Britain's Boris Johnson splits from wife

0 Comments
By ODD ANDERSEN
LONDON

Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who is tipped as a future prime minister, revealed Friday that he has separated from his wife and the couple are getting a divorce.

The 54-year-old, who quit his role in July in opposition to the government's plan for Brexit, made the announcement after a front-page report in The Sun that the pair had split over his infidelity.

"Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate," the joint statement from Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler said.

"We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way. As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Johnson is widely believed to be making moves for the leadership of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party, which is deeply divided on its approach to Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

He was a leading figure in the campaign for Brexit ahead of the 2016 EU referendum, and since resigning has repeated his criticism of May's plan to maintain close economic ties with the bloc.

The Sun tabloid suggested that fresh revelations of Johnson's infidelity, which he has admitted in the past, could damage his chances of taking power.

However, other commentators suggested they could be a way of "clearing the decks", publishing all embarrassing material before any leadership bid.

The statement comes just weeks before the Conservative party's annual conference, when Johnson is expected to make a speech to a large rally.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon