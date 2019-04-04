Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prince Harry, seen joining in a ballet class for 4 to 6 year olds in west London, and wife Meghan have a solitary post to date on their newly-launched Instagram account -- but that has not stopped a record flood of fans registering as followers Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers record

0 Comments
By Adrian DENNIS
LONDON

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan broke a record by reaching one million followers on their newly-launched Instagram account in less than six hours, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

The "sussexroyal" account, which so far has only one post featuring a monogram symbol with their names, was launched on Tuesday and now has 2.7 million followers.

The post alone garnered more than 960,000 likes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the couple said in their post.

The couple are expecting their first baby in the coming weeks.

The royals beat a record previously held by South Korean K-pop singer Kang Daniel, who achieved one million followers in 11 hours, 36 minutes.

The record before him was held by Pope Francis, who reached the million mark in 12 hours after launching his channel "franciscus" in 2016.

Meghan, a former actress who starred in the hit U.S. television show "Suits", deleted all her personal social media accounts ahead of her wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Harry took part in a ballet class four youngsters on a visit to west London on Wednesday.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

7 Food Theme Parks and Museums in Japan for the Hungry Traveler

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Neighborhoods

Nakazakicho

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Emperor’s Abdication

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE