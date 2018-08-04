Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Britain's Labour leader sees 'real problem' of anti-Semitism in party

0 Comments
LONDON

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday there was a "real problem" of anti-Semitism in his party which he would root out, but he also hit back at strong criticism of Labour from Jewish newspapers.

In an article written for The Guardian newspaper, Corbyn stopped short of agreeing to adopt in full an internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism, along with a series of examples, as sought by Jewish groups.

Corbyn, a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights and a critic of Israel, has been hit by accusations that Labour has tolerated anti-Semitism among some of its members.

Last week, Jewish newspapers said Labour would represent an"existential threat to Jewish life in this country" if it won power.

Corbyn said in Friday's article that he did not accept a Labour government would represent any kind of threat to Jewish life in Britain.

"That is the kind of overheated rhetoric that can surface during emotional political debates," he said. "But I do acknowledge there is a real problem that Labour is working to overcome."

He said if he was prime minister he would guarantee the security of Jewish communities and drive anti-Semitism out of the party. He also acknowledged Labour had been too slow process cases of anti-Semitic abuse.

Corbyn has previously apologised for what he called"pockets" of anti-Semitism in Labour and has promised to stamp them out.

Labour has taken a modest lead over Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, according to some opinion polls. The next national election is scheduled to take place only in 2022 but could occur sooner depending on May's ability to steer Britain, and her party, through Brexit.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel