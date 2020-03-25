Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.
It says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.
“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’
Britain’s Press Association, citing a source, said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and that Charles was not bedridden.
The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.
“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."
Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.
“Her Majesty the queen remains in good health,’’ the palace said. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”
Charles' last public engagement was March 12. He has had a number of private meetings, and participants at those sessions have been made aware of his condition.
Bjorn Tomention
Everyone has it by now, some it affects more than others, some do not even notice they have it.
ListenTheTruth
Although I wish him well, I bet he isn’t being “stored" on a floor next to an A&E adjacent corridor.
Toasted Heretic
I imagine it's nothing like the estates I used to knock around in.
IloveCoffee
They should rename this website to "England Today", since this website is now predominantly domestic English news. Why should anybody, obviously other than English migrants, care about that old nobody? He is irrelevant to the rest of the world. This is not "international" news.
ClippetyClop
Yet you felt the need to read it and comment.
Paul14
Don't worry corona won't kill a Windsor parasite. All the best doctors in England will be working day and night to protect the parasites. Meanwhile, God help their working class subjects on trolleys in the corridor(if they're lucky).
Nippori Nick
Completely wrong. Everyone does not "have it" by now. Majority of tests in my region are negative
WilliB
What are the chances that he is getting the Trump pills (HCC) right now, while the media cackles against the drug to keep the Trump hating fewer going? I say 100%. What the chance of this guy dieing from Corona? I say zero.
starpunk
Viruses, flus, STDs affect everybody from royalty to riff-raff. It's everybody's problem. Play it safe and get well, Chucky.
zichi
405,000 Britons have volunteered to help the NHS and vulnerable people in just 24 hours including retired doctors and nurses.
Nippori Nick
No reason to get upset over a couple of UK based stories. This is an English speaking news site after all, so many reading it have some connection to the UK one way or another.
I am sure a website in Portuguese would have more stories about Brazil or Portugal than say, England, but not of much interest to an English speaking readership.
Nippori Nick
Zero. Not everything in life is a conspiracy theory.
WilliB
Nippori Nick:
No conspiracy here. Just a supply problem and concern about a panic if too large numbers of plebs suddenly start screaming for a drug that is not immedialy available in large amounts. Why do you think India just stopped the export of HCQ? And do you think the royal family stands in line at the NHS hospital or gets preferential service? Is that a conspiracy in your mind?
zichi
With the pandemic outbreak, closing of business, gigi and contract workers have lead to 500,000 new people claiming welfare support and there are calls to suspend the five week waiting period for payments. People in need of money now. Not that Prince Charles will have any of those problems.
noriahojanen
I sincerely wish him and other royal family members & staff all well.
Since the Prince has had enmity with the Beijing regime over human rights issues etc., it looks like the whole story might be nuanced...
starpunk
India has a population of over a billion people. There's no conspiracy here, they need to take care of themselves before it gets worse - for them or us. Don't forget, India is near Iran.
WilliB
starpunk:
I agree. But by "taking care of themselves" by stopping the export of the Trump pills and keeping them for themselves, they are admitting that they indeed are important. As I said.... we are looking at an important drug and availability problems. It looks like HCQ is indeed a game changer, but in short supply with limited production capacity, and production apparently all outsourced to China and India. And OF COURSE China and India take care of themselves first.
Toasted Heretic
Odd, I seem to recall a slogan, back in the day, that went "America First".
And didn't Doctor Trump put our the word not so long ago that America should get the cure first?
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-confirms-that-donald-trump-tried-to-buy-firm-working-on-coronavirus-vaccine/
Not that cure that he recommended, natch. That resulted in at least one death.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/24/coronavirus-cure-kills-man-after-trump-touts-chloroquine-phosphate
Charles may be a real monarch, but at least he's not a quack.
Zaphod
Toasted Heretic:
...and that should be an of course, too. Your point?
Prime example of really shameful fake news. You really should look outside the MSM bubble sometimes.
Strangerland
Yeah, how dare he refer to the news instead of believing some conspiracy theory website you allude to.
Facepalm.