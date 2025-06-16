 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The MI6 Vauxhall Cross building raises the Rainbow Flag to mark its support for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in London
FILE PHOTO: The MI6 Vauxhall Cross building raises the Rainbow Flag to mark its support for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in London, Britain, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay
world

Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency

0 Comments
By Suzanne Plunkett
LONDON

Britain on Sunday named Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer, as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6.

Metreweli, 47, who is currently MI6's head of technology, known as "Q", joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999, and has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe, the government said in a statement.

Richard Moore, the current chief of MI6, will step down in the autumn after a five-year tenure.

"I am proud and honored to be asked to lead my service," said Metreweli, who takes on one of the most powerful jobs in Western intelligence and will be known by the code name "C".

MI6, founded in 1909, joins the other main British spy agencies, the domestic spy service MI5, and the intelligence communications agency GCHQ, in having appointed a female head.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently in Canada for the G7 summit, said Metreweli's appointment comes when Britain is "facing threats on an unprecedented scale".

"I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country," he said.

Metreweli's biggest challenges are likely to be dealing with Russia, China and Iran.

Britain's spy agencies have accused Russia of waging a campaign of sabotage across Europe to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

Moore in 2021 said China was the single greatest priority for his spy agency, while MI5 said last year that Iran had been behind 20 plots to kill, kidnap or target dissidents or political opponents in Britain since 2022.

MI6, depicted by novelists as the employer of some of the most memorable fictional spies, from John le Carré's George Smiley to Ian Fleming's James Bond, operates overseas and is tasked with defending Britain and its interests.

Metreweli previously held a director-level role in MI5, and studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge, the government said.

MI5 has had two female bosses, starting with Stella Rimington in 1992. Eliza Manningham-Buller ran MI5 between 2002 and 2007.

In 2023, Britain named its first female director of GCHQ.

Metreweli's appointment comes three decades after the actress Judi Dench first played a female boss of MI6 in the James Bond film "GoldenEye".

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Firefly Viewing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Insights from Global MBA Graduates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: Tasty Ways To Combat Summer Fatigue in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Japanese Paycheck: Taxes, Deductions and Take-Home Pay Explained

GaijinPot Blog

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Interactive Art Museums To Visit In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog