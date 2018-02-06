Britain defends healthcare system after Trump Twitter attack

U.S. President Donald Trump drew a fierce reaction from angry Britons, including health minister Jeremy Hunt, on Monday after criticising Britain's publicly funded healthcare system as "going broke and not working".
Trump used Britain's National Health Service (NHS) to make a domestic political point arguing against the provision of universal healthcare, but in doing so was perceived to have bad-mouthed a system held dear by his country's closest ally.
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!" Trump tweeted.
Britain's health system delivers free care for all. It is typically one of the most important issues for voters during elections and often regarded as a weakness for May's Conservative, or Tory, Party, whose opponents accuse the government of inadequately investing in it.
Twitter users flooded to defend the NHS, with many pointing out that the march Trump referred to was organised by groups which want to increase the health service's funding, not dismantle it.
The rally drew 60,000 people to central London on Saturday according to one of its organisers, Health Campaigns Together. Protesters demanding more funding for the service marched on Prime Minister Theresa May's office.
Even Health Secretary Hunt, one of the main targets of the protesters' anger, snapped back sharply at Trump.
"I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28 (million) people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance," said Hunt.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted back to Trump: "Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right."
According to the World Bank, Britain spends 9.1 percent of its GDP on health care, compared to 17.1 percent in the United States. Average British life expectancy is 81.6 years, nearly three years longer than in the United States.
Last month May apologised after the health service postponed tens of thousands of non-emergency operations to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.
Trump's latest Twitter outburst against Britain comes only a week after he offered to apologise for a row triggered last year by his reposting of anti-Muslim videos originally posted by a leader of a British far-right fringe group.
He also drew scorn from across the British political spectrum last year for criticising the mayor of London after attackers drove a van into a crowd and stabbed people near London Bridge, killing eight.
May was the first international leader to visit Trump in Washington after his inauguration last year and has given him an invitation on behalf of Queen Elizabeth for a state visit. Trump was due in London to open a new U.S. embassy building this month but cancelled the visit.
William Bjornson
Two questions immediately come to mind. 1) How much does each individual Brit pay for health coverage compared to their Yank cousins? 2a) How many people die directly as a result of their medical care in Britain compared to the estimated 250,000 iatrogenic deaths per year which the American Corporate industrial grade healthcare system directly causes? 2b) Is Brittain's healthcare system the third leading cause of death as it is here in the U.S.?
CrazyJoe
Thanks to the GOP tax cuts, the working poor can use the $1.50 they will be saving each week to buy health care.
Simon Foston
CrazyJoeToday 07:48 am JST
Yes, that should be good for a packet of Band-Aids once in a while.
Bintaro
I would take any health care system in any european country long before I even consider touching american health care system.
cleo
Heads of State do not go around bad-mouthing allies about stuff that is none of their (the HoS's) business.
Very, very unstatesmanlike.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, what would be the US reaction if the heads of other allied countries made a point of sounding off about the US like Donny does about countries that are supposed to be his friends?
Someone needs to take Donny out behind the woodshed and give him a good hard unstatesmanlike slap up the back of the head, knock a bit of sense into him. Point out to him that Twitter is not the same as chatting with mates over a beer in the pub. Folk are listening.
albaleo
Not so easy to give a clear answer. The NHS budget is almost entirely paid for out of tax. The UK wide budget is about £150 billion. The UK population is about 65 million. So it averages to about £2300 per person. Other sources will say about £5000 per taxpayer, but that figure only considers income tax payers, and there are other sources of tax.
Concerning iatrogenesis, I haven't hear that term in a while. (I had to read Ivan Illich as a student.) I've no reason to think things are different in that respect between the UK and the US. (But if receiving healthcare is a bigger killer than not receiving it, perhaps the US is better. :-))
Toasted Heretic
From today's Guardian
The first thing that Americans should know about the National Health Service is that it’s free at the point of use to anyone who needs it. You don’t have to fill out much paperwork, and you get no bills, whether you go to see your family doctor, or go to hospital. No one in the UK goes bankrupt through medical costs, no one needs to delay medical treatment until they can afford it, and virtually no one is uninsured.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/feb/05/americans-uk-health-system-trump-nhs
From my own experiences, I can tell you that the NHS were fantastic for me and without them, I'd have been in poorer health.
But nice of Trump to stick his oar in again.