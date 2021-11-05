Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain France Fishing
Fisherman Jack Bailey, 25, hauls a lobster pot as he lands crabs and lobster on his boat, White Waters, during a days fishing off the coast of Jersey, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline for the British government to license more French fishing vessels, the subject of a post-Brexit spat between the two countries. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
world

Britain, France agree to more talks to untangle fish battle

0 Comments
PARIS

British and French negotiators looking to untangle a post-Brexit spat over fishing licenses expect to continue talking into next week after resuming discussions Thursday in Paris.

Although fishing is a tiny industry economically for both Britain and France, the issue of boats' access to waters that divide the two maritime powers has flared into a major irritant.

French President Emmanuel Macron faces reelection in 2022, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a backer of Brexit, has championed British independence from the European Union, so neither wants to look soft by giving in.

Britain and its former EU partners are also still figuring out how to work together in the wake of their divorce, which is also why fishing has mushroomed into an early test of their new relationship.

The talks Thursday were closed door and low key, possibly signaling a desire on both sides to dial back the tensions that flared in recent weeks over access to English Channel waters.

The French negotiator, Clement Beaune, posted a photo on Twitter of him and British counterpart David Frost smiling as they shook hands.

Beaune's ministry had no immediate comment after the talks. A short British government statement said “both sides set out their positions and concerns.”

It added that Beaune and Frost expect to talk again early next week, after Frost meets Friday with EU officials in Brussels.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo