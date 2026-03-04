Britain, France and Greece send air-defense forces to Cyprus base after drone strike

RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus that was hit by a drone early Monday, causing limited damage, Cyprus, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

By Michele Kambas and Sam Tabahriti

Britain, France and Greece are sending air-defense forces to Cyprus after drones struck the Royal Air Force Akrotiri ‌base on the island, prompting a broader regional defence military response on Tuesday from European allies.

Senior Cypriot officials said an Iranian-made Shahed drone hit the British base's runway after flying at low altitude to ‌evade radar, most likely launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon. ⁠Two other drones were intercepted.

The Akrotiri base, though considered sovereign British ⁠territory, is close to ⁠populated areas inhabited by Cypriots, prompting hundreds to evacuate their homes as the ‌EU member state unexpectedly got pulled into the turmoil following U.S. and Israeli strikes on ⁠Iran and retaliatory attacks across the region ⁠by Tehran.

Cyprus, which has modest defence capabilities and no air force, has been stepping up modernization efforts in recent years, including the purchase of the Barak MX air‑defence system.

UK, FRANCE, GREECE SEND WARSHIPS

France, in a plan communicated to Cypriot ⁠President Nikos Christodoulides early on Tuesday, is sending anti-missile and anti-drone systems, as ⁠well as a frigate, Cypriot government spokesperson ‌Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France is sending additional air-defense assets and a French frigate, the Languedoc, which he said could arrive in Cyprus as early as Tuesday evening.

Britain said it would deploy ‌the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon and two Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet missiles to strengthen defenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Defense said the destroyer - fitted with the Sea Viper missile system - would enhance Britain's ability to detect, track and destroy aerial threats, including drones.

It said the deployment followed British forces shooting down multiple drones in the region over the past 24 hours, including RAF F-35B jets engaging Iranian drones ​over Jordan for the first time.

Greece sent four F-16 fighter jets and two frigates, including one carrying the Centauros anti-drone jamming system used previously against Houthi ‌attacks off Yemen. Centauros can detect and incapacitate low-flying drones, even those hugging terrain or skimming the sea surface.

"Greece is present, and will continue to be present to assist in any way in the defence of ‌the Republic of Cyprus," Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said during a visit ⁠to Nicosia.

British ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X ​that London was "fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British personnel ⁠based there", adding that he ‌had spoken with Christodoulides about the move.

In Paris, the French armed ​forces said they were monitoring developments and acting in coordination with regional partners under existing defence agreements.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.